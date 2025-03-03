Like, OMG! S.E. Cupp Going Full on MEAN GIRL Telling Trump and JD Vance to 'Muscle Up' Was REALLY Stupid

We're not entirely sure what happened to S.E. Cupp or what she was thinking with this post, but man, this was bad.

Embarrassing bad.

Stupid bad.

What? Is this reverse psychology in hopes that Trump and Vance will fund the little dictator? She might as well insult their moms next ...

Advertisement

My god, as an American and a woman, I’m so embarrassed by the masc fragility displayed at the WH today, by two supposed MEN who are so hysterical over the lack of personal ass kissing — by a man who’s literally at war to save his country. Like, you could muscle up and help him,… — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 1, 2025

Her post continues:

Like, you could muscle up and help him, if you guys weren’t so woke and weak.

What?

Tell us you're a stereotype without telling us you're a stereotype.

As an American and a woman, I was encouraged by the dignity & strength of the President and Vice President.

(As an aside, My God is a capital G God) — Wendy Garizio (@Heymoe203) March 2, 2025

I can’t believe how weak minded people in the media and left are — Enough (@EnoughPartisan) March 1, 2025

We can believe it. Heck, we expect it.

You sound like you're in kindergarten — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) March 1, 2025

Checked to make sure this wasn't a parody account.

It's not.

What happened to you? Trump and Vance stood like MEN against that duplicitous weasel. — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) March 2, 2025

To some people, anything Trump does is wrong. Says the sky is blue? WRONG! Breathes oxygen? WRONG! Stand up to a greedy little dictator who thinks America has to keep giving him billions of dollars? WRONG!

See the pattern?

==========================================================================

Related:

'Not Another F**king NICKEL': Longest Serving Enlisted Military Member In Congress LIGHTS Zelenskyy UP

SHOCKING! Oh Wait, No: Recently CANNED Joy Reid Allegedly Goes on Antisemitic Rant Blaming Jews for COVID

Until Then, PISS OFF: VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on DC Elite Lecturing Vets About War in EPIC Rant

WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on Dems Zelenskyy Set-Up

James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS

==========================================================================