Like, OMG! S.E. Cupp Going Full on MEAN GIRL Telling Trump and JD Vance to 'Muscle Up' Was REALLY Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on March 03, 2025
Twitter

We're not entirely sure what happened to S.E. Cupp or what she was thinking with this post, but man, this was bad.

Embarrassing bad.

Stupid bad.

What? Is this reverse psychology in hopes that Trump and Vance will fund the little dictator? She might as well insult their moms next ... 

Her post continues:

Like, you could muscle up and help him, if you guys weren’t so woke and weak.

What?

Tell us you're a stereotype without telling us you're a stereotype.

We can believe it. Heck, we expect it.

Checked to make sure this wasn't a parody account.

It's not.

To some people, anything Trump does is wrong. Says the sky is blue? WRONG! Breathes oxygen? WRONG! Stand up to a greedy little dictator who thinks America has to keep giving him billions of dollars? WRONG!

See the pattern?

