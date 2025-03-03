'Not Another F**king NICKLE': Longest Serving Enlisted Military Member In Congress LIGHTS Zelenskyy UP

Meet Rep. Derrick Van Orden from Wisconsin. Van Orden is not only a Representative from Wisconsin but also the longest-serving enlisted man in Congress and a former Navy SEAL. Suffice it to say, the guy is a total bada*s.

He had more than a few words for Zelenskyy after the infamous meeting in the Oval Office.

I am a member of congress, a former Navy SEAL, and the longest serving enlisted member of the United States military, to ever be elected to Congress in the history of my country.



I have served in uniform in combat in multiple areas of conflict.



I must be frank with you Mr.… https://t.co/ByHrMpzLw3 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) March 2, 2025

His post continued:

I must be frank with you Mr. President, how you treated my President @realdonaldtrump and my Vice President @JDVance by trying to talk over them and show disrespect in our Oval Office was reprehensible. I will not be voting for a f**king nickel in military aid for you until you get your mind right. This can be in public or private, but I will remind you that with the slim majority in our House of Representatives, I can stop any initiative, including the money coming to you. We want peace in Europe, but in no way, shape, or form will America ever be your b*tch. Feel free to contact my office, if you would like support. Longworth 1513

DUUUUUDE.

It's never a good thing when someone politely says to you, 'I must be frank.' It's sort of like when they say, 'With all due respect,' what comes next is never good. Well, good for the person being addressed. The rest of us get a good laugh.

No foreign country or leader is entitled to our support. I agree that Putin is a snake but Zelensky is no better. Zelensky is corrupt to his core and has enriched himself by the blood of his countrymen. Enough. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) March 2, 2025

Well, apparently I'm going to be following this guy's X account now. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) March 2, 2025

Same bro, same.

