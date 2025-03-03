Scott Jennings Drops a Reality Check About Media Hyped Protesters at Republican Town...
'Not Another F**king NICKLE': Longest Serving Enlisted Military Member In Congress LIGHTS Zelenskyy UP

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on March 03, 2025
Twitchy

Meet Rep. Derrick Van Orden from Wisconsin. Van Orden is not only a Representative from Wisconsin but also the longest-serving enlisted man in Congress and a former Navy SEAL. Suffice it to say, the guy is a total bada*s.

He had more than a few words for Zelenskyy after the infamous meeting in the Oval Office.

His post continued:

I must be frank with you Mr. President, how you treated my President @realdonaldtrump and my Vice President @JDVance by trying to talk over them and show disrespect in our Oval Office was reprehensible.

I will not be voting for a f**king nickel in military aid for you until you get your mind right. 

This can be in public or private, but I will remind you that with the slim majority in our House of Representatives, I can stop any initiative, including the money coming to you. 

We want peace in Europe, but in no way, shape, or form will America ever be your b*tch. 

Feel free to contact my office, if you would like support. 

Longworth 1513

DUUUUUDE.

It's never a good thing when someone politely says to you, 'I must be frank.' It's sort of like when they say, 'With all due respect,' what comes next is never good. Well, good for the person being addressed. The rest of us get a good laugh.

Same bro, same.

==========================================================================

SHOCKING! Oh Wait, No: Recently CANNED Joy Reid Allegedly Goes on Antisemitic Rant Blaming Jews for COVID

Until Then, PISS OFF: VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on DC Elite Lecturing Vets About War in EPIC Rant

WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on Dems Zelenskyy Set-Up

James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS

ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS

