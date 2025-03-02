WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on Dems Zelenskyy Set-Up

James Carville Blames Trump’s Oval Office Throw Down with Zelenskyy on a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on March 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

As Twitchy readers know, Mollie Hemingway called Susan Rice OUT for the obvious Zelenskyy set-up in the Oval Office with President Trump and VP Vance. Anyone who watched the entire meeting can see the first 40 minutes were gracious, diplomatic, and honestly pretty boring all things considered. Then Zelenskyy decided to pick a fight and start making bizarre demands, which only set Trump off.

Understandably, especially when Zelenskyy talked openly about Americans fighting on the ground.

Yeah, NO.

Mollie's post is pretty lengthy, and the entire post is here.

Welp, she must have been a little too close to home because Rice FREAKED out.

Her post continues:

Ever.  

Or advised him or anybody around him. It’s a shame that you contend that it is in the U.S. national interest to sell out Ukraine and suck up to Putin.

Keep in mind Rice is who went on five different Sunday morning shows and lied her arse off over and over again about a video being to blame for Benghazi. So she'll have to forgive us if we don't buy what she's sellin'.

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Mollie responded:

WHOA. There's that too.

And crickets.

Of course. Run away, Susan. We see you.

Yup.

How could we ever forget?

Tags: MOLLIE HEMINGWAY OBAMA SUSAN RICE

