WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on Dems Zelenskyy Set-Up

As Twitchy readers know, Mollie Hemingway called Susan Rice OUT for the obvious Zelenskyy set-up in the Oval Office with President Trump and VP Vance. Anyone who watched the entire meeting can see the first 40 minutes were gracious, diplomatic, and honestly pretty boring all things considered. Then Zelenskyy decided to pick a fight and start making bizarre demands, which only set Trump off.

Understandably, especially when Zelenskyy talked openly about Americans fighting on the ground.

Yeah, NO.

Yesterday, Susan Rice said of the Trump-Zelensky meeting, "There is no question this was a set up." She revealed full knowledge of the mineral agreement, complained that it didn't include "concrete" security agrees (meaning, apparently, commitment of US troops on the ground if… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 1, 2025

Mollie's post is pretty lengthy, and the entire post is here.

Welp, she must have been a little too close to home because Rice FREAKED out.

You clowns are up to the same old tired crap. When your guy screws up and royally embarrasses himself and the U.S., you try to change the subject and lie about a favorite target to distract and deflect.



For the record, I have never met Zelenskyy and never spoken to him. Ever.… https://t.co/UHJHL1jrZR — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 1, 2025

Her post continues:

Ever.

Or advised him or anybody around him. It’s a shame that you contend that it is in the U.S. national interest to sell out Ukraine and suck up to Putin.

Keep in mind Rice is who went on five different Sunday morning shows and lied her arse off over and over again about a video being to blame for Benghazi. So she'll have to forgive us if we don't buy what she's sellin'.

Mollie responded:

Thank you for your response. Where would we place this denial, compared to your oft-repeated lie that the Benghazi debacle was due to a YouTube video, and your lie that you "knew nothing" about the unmasking of Trump officials before being forced to admit you did it widely? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 1, 2025

WHOA. There's that too.

Actually, since we're chatting here, how are you feeling about the Logan Act scheme y'all memorialized in that January 5, 2017, meeting to criminalize foreign policy differences with POTUS? How are you feeling about that now that the shoe is on the other foot? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 1, 2025

And crickets.

Of course. Run away, Susan. We see you.

Just remember this is who Susan Rice is. This is also what the Democrats do . They lie, they spin and they continue to lie. https://t.co/QGQY0vzUqo — Diane B (@dmb1031) March 2, 2025

Yup.

How could we ever forget?

