ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS

As Twitchy readers know, Trump and Vance met with Zelenskyy earlier today and well ... it didn't go so hot. For Zelenskyy. Gosh, guess coming into our house and demanding more money or else our sons will have to fight Russia was maybe not the smartest way to go. Who on Earth advised him to go this route? Show up in a suit, be grateful, work to resolve the war.

Don't come in and act like we 'owe' you, bro.

And on cue, here is Queen Warhawk herself losing her mind over the meeting.

Generations of American patriots, from our revolution onward, have fought for the principles Zelenskyy is risking his life to defend. But today, Donald Trump and JD Vance attacked Zelenskyy and pressured him to surrender the freedom of his people to the KGB war criminal who… https://t.co/oMoWZ7FmBL — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 28, 2025

Her post continues:

... who invaded Ukraine. History will remember this day— when an American President and Vice President abandoned all we stand for.

History will remember this day - when an American President and Vice President finally put America first.

We fixed it for her.

See, we're helpers that way.

Oh fck off — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 28, 2025

Exactly.

You lost by how much again Liz? 😏 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) February 28, 2025

Almost 40 points.

Ain't it great?

I’m so glad this makes you sad. It means we’re doing the right thing!! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) February 28, 2025

There you have it. Liz Cheney's "principles."



Cancelling elections, banning opposition parties, government control of the media, government quashing of religion. Real stand up stuff there, Liz. — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) February 28, 2025

When people, especially politicians, show you who they really are, believe them.

