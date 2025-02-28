ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS

When It Comes to the DOJ Targeting Parents, Jamie Raskin Wants Us to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, Trump and Vance met with Zelenskyy earlier today and well ... it didn't go so hot. For Zelenskyy. Gosh, guess coming into our house and demanding more money or else our sons will have to fight Russia was maybe not the smartest way to go. Who on Earth advised him to go this route? Show up in a suit, be grateful, work to resolve the war.

Don't come in and act like we 'owe' you, bro.

And on cue, here is Queen Warhawk herself losing her mind over the meeting.

Her post continues:

... who invaded Ukraine. History will remember this day— when an American President and Vice President abandoned all we stand for.

History will remember this day - when an American President and Vice President finally put America first.

We fixed it for her.

See, we're helpers that way.

Exactly.

Almost 40 points.

Ain't it great?

When people, especially politicians, show you who they really are, believe them.

