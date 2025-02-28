What a BIG BOY! Look Who's All Dressed Up Today! Trump Greets Zelenskyy As Only He Can and LOL (Watch)

Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol 'Hero' Michael Fanone ... There's Just...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on February 28, 2025
Pool via AP

One of the best things about Trump is honestly his personality. Like him or hate him, he is who he is; he doesn't play games and pretend to be someone he's not just to make sure nobody gets mad at him. Maybe it's being a billionaire, maybe it's simply in his DNA ... but whatever it is, this editor is really glad he's got it.

Especially when we see things like this.

Annnd ... we're dead.

The best part is Zelensky just keeps nodding.

Hey, at least he's not wearing his soldier costume today.

Yeah, he's a little guy.

Every day is better than the last.

Or at least more entertaining.

==========================================================================

Tags: TRUMP UKRAINE

