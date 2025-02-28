What a BIG BOY! Look Who's All Dressed Up Today! Trump Greets Zelenskyy As Only He Can and LOL (Watch)

One of the best things about Trump is honestly his personality. Like him or hate him, he is who he is; he doesn't play games and pretend to be someone he's not just to make sure nobody gets mad at him. Maybe it's being a billionaire, maybe it's simply in his DNA ... but whatever it is, this editor is really glad he's got it.

Especially when we see things like this.

President Trump greets Zelenskyy: “He’s all dressed up today.” 😂

pic.twitter.com/GqxaNjgjjJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2025

Annnd ... we're dead.

🤣 Making fun of that little munchkin right to his face!



He shows up to meet Trump in what looks like a black thermal underwear shirt, he deserves it. Not like he couldn't have purchased a suit with all the money we gave him. — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) February 28, 2025

The best part is Zelensky just keeps nodding.

Put his big boy pants on! — FooddudeFlorida (@Fooddudeflorida) February 28, 2025

Yep, he's as annoyed as I am. FFS, it's a business meeting. — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) February 28, 2025

Hey, at least he's not wearing his soldier costume today.

I had no idea he was that short. — Wonderfully Bland (@RED2024official) February 28, 2025

Yeah, he's a little guy.

Trump is so Trump. Love him! — Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) February 28, 2025

Priceless — NormalHumanNY (@SeanOMa25003555) February 28, 2025

Every day is better than the last.

Or at least more entertaining.

