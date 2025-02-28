What a BIG BOY! Look Who's All Dressed Up Today! Trump Greets Zelenskyy As Only He Can and LOL (Watch)

One of the best things about Trump is honestly his personality. Like him or hate him, he is who he is; he doesn't play games and pretend to be someone he's not just to make sure nobody gets mad at him. Maybe it's being a billionaire, maybe it's simply in his DNA ... but whatever it is, this editor is really glad he's got it.
Especially when we see things like this.
President Trump greets Zelenskyy: “He’s all dressed up today.” 😂— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2025
pic.twitter.com/GqxaNjgjjJ
Annnd ... we're dead.
🤣 Making fun of that little munchkin right to his face!— Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) February 28, 2025
He shows up to meet Trump in what looks like a black thermal underwear shirt, he deserves it. Not like he couldn't have purchased a suit with all the money we gave him.
The best part is Zelensky just keeps nodding.
Put his big boy pants on!— FooddudeFlorida (@Fooddudeflorida) February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025
Yep, he's as annoyed as I am. FFS, it's a business meeting.— Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) February 28, 2025
Hey, at least he's not wearing his soldier costume today.
I had no idea he was that short.— Wonderfully Bland (@RED2024official) February 28, 2025
Yeah, he's a little guy.
Trump is so Trump. Love him!— Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) February 28, 2025
Priceless— NormalHumanNY (@SeanOMa25003555) February 28, 2025
Recommended
Every day is better than the last.
Or at least more entertaining.
==========================================================================
Related:
About the Jan 6 Pipe Bomber, There's Something Pretty DAMNING No One's Talking About In the Video (Watch)
X Users Throw DOWN on Adam 'Full-of' Schiff for Lying to the Middle Class, BLAMING Trump for High Prices
Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTING Americans
THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein Files Release
Jake Tapper Was Paid a Lot to Pretend Biden Was Fine Until He Was Paid More to Say He Wasn't (Watch)
==========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member