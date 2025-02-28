THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein Files Release

Join Us and Together We Can Reshape the Media Landscape
February 28, 2025
Like many of you, we were frustrated with yesterday's nothing-burger of an Epstein Files release. Not only was the information we were able to look through old and redacted, but the theatrics around the Epstein binders left people feeling disappointed and even betrayed. Why the binders? Why the old info? Why the redacted old info? None of it made any sense even to those of us who cover this insanity for a living.

Katie Pavlich was good enough to shed a little more light on what may be going on.

Take a look:

So, in other words, there won't likely be any new information released until the Maxwell appeal is resolved.

Note, we are certainly not experts on any of this, but the ruling most definitely makes us wonder if this is the reason they're releasing the information in phases: because they knew they couldn't release everything all at once. They knew about the appeal (they had to) and perhaps planned to spread out the documents and time them with the Maxwell appeal.

Or maybe it's all just a big mess because Biden left it that way, and we're overthinking it. 

Either way, this was not exactly a great look. 

