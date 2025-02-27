'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PERFECTION

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Gavin Newsom has launched a new podcast.

Yes, we made the exact same face you just did.

What is this troglodyte thinking?!

Watch:

No thanks.

Justine Bateman's response is actually perfect:

Hey, she asked, please.

Newsom doesn't want to talk about his own state because if he does, he KNOWS he has to take responsibility for the hellhole he's turned it into. It's much easier for Gav to discuss things he thinks he can blame on Trump.

He more than proved that when he went out to dinner at the French Laundry while his constituents were locked in their homes, wondering when they'd be able to go back to work and to school.

Guess not.

