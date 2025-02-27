'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PERFECTION

Gavin Newsom has launched a new podcast.

Yes, we made the exact same face you just did.

What is this troglodyte thinking?!

Watch:

I'm launching a NEW PODCAST. We need to change the conversation.



I'm talking directly with people I disagree with, people I look up to, and you -- the listeners.



Egg prices? Tariffs? DOGE? We're tackling all your big questions.



This is Gavin Newsom. Subscribe now ➡️… pic.twitter.com/WdzGeqdvZ4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 26, 2025

No thanks.

Justine Bateman's response is actually perfect:

That you have time to host a podcast is remarkable. Have you already left office? Is there a post-Governorship memoir being written right now as well?

If you're done with that position, please step aside so we can actually get a Governor in that seat. https://t.co/cVtsb9UzRF — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 26, 2025

Hey, she asked, please.

Note that all of the “issues” he mentions are national issues (and Dem party talking points).



His state caught on fire, but I guess his listeners wouldn’t be interested in that. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 27, 2025

Newsom doesn't want to talk about his own state because if he does, he KNOWS he has to take responsibility for the hellhole he's turned it into. It's much easier for Gav to discuss things he thinks he can blame on Trump.

Justine, he is trying to revive his political career so he can run for president. He only cares about him. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2025

He more than proved that when he went out to dinner at the French Laundry while his constituents were locked in their homes, wondering when they'd be able to go back to work and to school.

I thought he had a day job. — Janice Hickey (@Hickey2023) February 26, 2025

Guess not.

