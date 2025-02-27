Mic DROP! Mollie Hemingway OWNS CNN Claiming Obviously Fake Anti-Trump Republicans at Town Halls Are REAL

And CNN wonders why so many people call them fake news.

In case you've missed it, Democrats and the crap mainstream media (same thing) have been pushing the narrative that millions of Republicans are already regretting their votes and ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Of course, if you're on the Right even a little bit, you know this is BS, but then again, if you're even on the Right a little, you don't watch CNN or take them seriously in the least.

What a bunch of astroturfing butt-nuggets.

CNN right now playing clips of astroturfed townhalls and basically saying they're not astroturfed when they explicitly ARE. The groups organizing them publicly said they intended to organize protests against DOGE at GOP townhalls.



Again, this is just another example of the media… — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) February 27, 2025

His post continues:

... looking at a man and saying "actually that's a woman".

From the Freebeacon:

Goldman does live in McCormick's district, though she's far from a concerned supporter of the two-term Republican. A self-described "Democrat & Political Activist," Goldman, who did not respond to a request for comment, coordinated volunteers for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign in 2019 and 2020, according to her LinkedIn. Shortly thereafter, she ran for her local county commission as a Democrat seeking to enact a "more inclusive policy agenda." Goldman has donated exclusively to Democrats and sent Kamala Harris's campaign more than $1,500 last year, according to campaign finance records. On her Facebook page, she boasted of the national media attention the McCormick protest received, sharing screenshots of headlines alongside the caption, "We really were on 🔥🔥."

That CNN can't tell these people are fake says so much about them, and ain't none of it any good. Mollie Hemingway let 'em have it:

If you are working in media and can't tell ***on sight*** that the alleged townhall "protests" are info ops, you are either an idiot or a propagandist. And as Geoff notes, they're not even hiding that they're astroturfed info ops. https://t.co/5uVYskyazy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 27, 2025

Why not both?

