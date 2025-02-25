SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse DISSING Female Athletes

WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on February 25, 2025
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Man, oh man, the more we learn about Democrats, the more we learn about who they really are and it's NOT great. Don't get us wrong, we were already pretty sure Sheldon Whitehouse is a jerk (normal people don't belong to whites-only clubs), but this story from Maggie Howell about how he not only disrespected her but the college female athletes who were onstage at the time?

Awful.

He really is just a nasty guy.

Take a look:

Her post continues:

He ignored me and walked through the room with his group while making gagging motions towards our stage, which was a Women in Sports panel featuring young female college athletes.

Making gagging motions? How old is Sheldon?

What a weirdo.

Not even a little bit.

Oh, and about that white's only club? We're not joking ...

STILL.

Yikes. Welp, there's something we did not know about him.

Awful.

The guy definitely reads like a John Hughes movie villain.

