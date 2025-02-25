SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse DISSING Female Athletes

Man, oh man, the more we learn about Democrats, the more we learn about who they really are and it's NOT great. Don't get us wrong, we were already pretty sure Sheldon Whitehouse is a jerk (normal people don't belong to whites-only clubs), but this story from Maggie Howell about how he not only disrespected her but the college female athletes who were onstage at the time?

Awful.

He really is just a nasty guy.

Take a look:

Quick story about Whitehouse:



One time in the Capitol he was upset because former Speaker McCarthy was holding a live panel in the Rayburn room and I told him he could not bring a group of people in, at this time (Mind you, the speaker has control of this specific room).



He… https://t.co/zKILkDP29X — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) February 25, 2025

Her post continues:

He ignored me and walked through the room with his group while making gagging motions towards our stage, which was a Women in Sports panel featuring young female college athletes.

Making gagging motions? How old is Sheldon?

What a weirdo.

Surprised that he’s a bad person? No — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) February 25, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Oh, and about that white's only club? We're not joking ...

Yes, an ultra-exclusive beach club in Rhode Island, that in ‘06 he claimed he would revoke his membership from, over lack of diversity.



20 years later….still members — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) February 25, 2025

STILL.

Let’s also not forget that Sheldon Whitehouse got a 15-year-old girl killed when he was Rhode Island Attorney General. https://t.co/e0vbOZrb81 — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 25, 2025

Yikes. Welp, there's something we did not know about him.

Awful.

He definitely has that “80’s movie, bad guy against kids” vibe to him. Like the bad guys from “Blank Check” or something. But he is real — Travis Muscatell (@TMuscatellMusic) February 25, 2025

The guy definitely reads like a John Hughes movie villain.

