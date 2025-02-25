SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse DISSING Female Athletes

Man, oh man, the more we learn about Democrats, the more we learn about who they really are and it's NOT great. Don't get us wrong, we were already pretty sure Sheldon Whitehouse is a jerk (normal people don't belong to whites-only clubs), but this story from Maggie Howell about how he not only disrespected her but the college female athletes who were onstage at the time?
Awful.
He really is just a nasty guy.
Take a look:
Quick story about Whitehouse:— Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) February 25, 2025
One time in the Capitol he was upset because former Speaker McCarthy was holding a live panel in the Rayburn room and I told him he could not bring a group of people in, at this time (Mind you, the speaker has control of this specific room).
He… https://t.co/zKILkDP29X
Her post continues:
He ignored me and walked through the room with his group while making gagging motions towards our stage, which was a Women in Sports panel featuring young female college athletes.
Making gagging motions? How old is Sheldon?
What a weirdo.
Surprised that he’s a bad person? No— Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) February 25, 2025
Not even a little bit.
Oh, and about that white's only club? We're not joking ...
Yes, an ultra-exclusive beach club in Rhode Island, that in ‘06 he claimed he would revoke his membership from, over lack of diversity.— Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) February 25, 2025
20 years later….still members
STILL.
Let’s also not forget that Sheldon Whitehouse got a 15-year-old girl killed when he was Rhode Island Attorney General. https://t.co/e0vbOZrb81— Meara (@MillennialOther) February 25, 2025
Yikes. Welp, there's something we did not know about him.
Awful.
He definitely has that “80’s movie, bad guy against kids” vibe to him. Like the bad guys from “Blank Check” or something. But he is real— Travis Muscatell (@TMuscatellMusic) February 25, 2025
Recommended
The guy definitely reads like a John Hughes movie villain.
==========================================================================
Related:
Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIOUS
Oh NO She Di'int! (She DID) Ann Coulter Has the PERFECT Job for Joy Reid annnd We're Officially Dead Now
MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans Is PERFECTION
Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything' and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Stupid
Democrats, You Can KISS Your Two-Tiered System of Justice GOODBYE Because America Is BACK, Baby
WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch)
==========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member