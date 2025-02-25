MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans Is PERFECTION

Ever since DOGE started looking into fraud and waste, our pals in the Democrat Party have insisted that they are protecting our very important and private information from evil-doers like Elon Musk.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Especially now that we know these scumbags leaked the private information of over 400K Americans on Biden's watch.

Can't even make this crap up:

🚨 #BREAKING: New disclosure reveals that the Biden IRS leaked taxpayer information of over 405,000 Americans -- including President Trump's.



The IRS’s admission confirms the Committee’s suspicion and recent reports that show the scope of the leak was much broader than what the… pic.twitter.com/3KKYL5bHET — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) February 25, 2025

Post continues:

... Biden Administration’s IRS initially led the public to believe. In May 2024, an IRS spokesman stated that “[m]ore than 70,000” taxpayers were affected.We found out that it's actually over 405,000 taxpayers! This is a MASSIVE scandal. @Jim_Jordan first launched his inquiry into these leaks last year. Getting answers for the American people!

Have we mentioned they should just go ahead and abolish the IRS because yeah, they should.

Just DO IT already.

The irony of the same people whining about Elon Musk having their private information actually leaking our private information. Adorbs.

Elon's response is gold, Jerry.

Do you trust the government? https://t.co/io3Br7WCvN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

Not even a little bit.

It was all done by Chaz Littlejohn, a Democrat sycophant. Biden’s DOJ gave him a one-count sweetheart deal because he released the tax info of President Trump and other wealthy supporters. Leftist corrupt rags like Rolling Stone wanted Biden to free him. pic.twitter.com/Ien1l47kBE — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 25, 2025

But you know, Elon and Big Balls are the real problem.

Will there be any consequences? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 25, 2025

We're not holding our breath.

