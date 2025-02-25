Democrats, You Can KISS Your Two-Tiered System of Justice GOODBYE Because America Is BACK, Baby

A year ago, when we were still living under the Puppet Presidency of Joe Biden, there were many days when I would get up in the morning and feel a little bit hopeless as I pulled stories and posts for the day. As a Twitchy editor, I do a lot of searching through timelines and threads on X, looking for things people might want to read, and sometimes what I came across back then was so defeating. Especially the apparent two-tiered system of justice that could at any moment be used against any one of us. I know that sounds super dramatic (and coming from me, it likely is), but it felt like if someone like Trump could get targeted the way he was, then what was stopping Biden's DOJ from doing the same and even worse to the rest of us?

Especially as a parent who had fought the school boards and advocated for my kids to get back into the classroom. Excuse me while I adjust my tinfoil, but I'm pretty sure I made a list or two during that time. Who'd ever thought that merely doing what is best for my kids would anger my government to the point that they'd put me on a watch list?

Then again, who would have thought the government would shut our lives down to protect us from a virus that had a 99% survival rate? I digress ...

Those days are ending with the confirmation of FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino. Our pals on the left and in the Democrat Party have been throwing fits because it's time for those who claimed no one was above the law to figure out that includes them as well. How many times have we, as citizens, wondered how elected officials like Adam Schiff or Eric Swalwell could get away with the things they do? How is Hillary Clinton still free? Hunter Biden? We all know if we lied under oath or destroyed evidence, we'd end up in jail.

But not them.

Until now.

Call it karma, call it justice, call it what you want, but the days of Americans being afraid of agencies that are meant to protect US are no more. As Patel and Bongino both have said, their priority is America FIRST. Not America second, AMERICA FIRST.

And it's a glorious thing.

