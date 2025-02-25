She's Gonna BLOW! Never Trumper Tara Setmayer LOSES IT Debating Scott Jennings About Dan Bongino (Watch)

We could watch Scott Jennings make the Left and Never Trump cry on CNN all day every day and twice on Sundays. He is truly the only thing worth watching on the crap-hole of an outlet. It would be interesting to see their ratings since Jennings first started dragging stupid people on their network.

Advertisement

Case in point, the absolute FIT Never Trumper Tara Setmayer threw over Dan Bongino.

They just keep on proving Trump RIGHT.

Watch:

Scott Jennings brutally reminds CNN Abby Philip that Dan Bongino's appointment to Deputy FBI Director is based on President Trump's authority and not on Democrats who refuse to get over their embarrassing election loss. pic.twitter.com/EEHkvpghAH — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) February 25, 2025

Jennings followed up:

Interesting moment of election denialism on @cnn tonight. “I’ll never be over it, Scott.” https://t.co/xEkj5EjjzE — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 25, 2025

Ruh-roh. And we have it on good authority that election denial is basically treason.

Hey, we're just playing by their rules.

These worthless, brainless, unaccomplished, unintelligent CNN hacktivists are literally qualified to do absolutely NOTHING - except reflexive ankle- biting and critiquing others' qualifications. Scott Jennings is a *boss* at rubbing their nose in it — FreedomIndividualRightsCapitalism (@LadyLibertyUSA3) February 25, 2025

Yawn, these clowns don’t get it. — Nic Z (@z649278) February 25, 2025

They really don't.

“This is the FBI. Does Dan Bongino have the qualifications to be the second person in charge of the FBI?”



Want to compare judgement calls?



Come on people. pic.twitter.com/fctI3EkSVj — Lucas Nash (@lukenash) February 25, 2025

Democrats don't exactly have the best track record. Not even a little bit.

MASSIVE LOSS.

Mandate even.

Cue the shrieking.

==========================================================================

Related:

Can't Believe WHITE WOMAN Rachel Maddow Went THERE About Joy Reid Being Fired But ... She DID (Watch)

So, the Trump 2.0 Resistance Is Definitely Smaller, Older, Whiter, Dumber, and Saggier (Watch)

This. Right. HERE! Senator John Kennedy Asks Perfect Yet DAMNING Question of Democrats About USAID

IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives ZERO Sympathy (Watch)

She KNEW: The LOOK on Rachel Maddow's Face During Joy Reid's Last Show SOOO Very Telling (Watch)

==========================================================================