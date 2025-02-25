Greta Van Susteren Has THE Receipt Proving NOBODY Should Feel Even a LITTLE...
Can't Believe WHITE WOMAN Rachel Maddow Went THERE About Joy Reid Being Fired...
VIP
So, the Trump 2.0 Resistance Is Definitely Smaller, Older, Whiter, Dumber, and Saggier...
This. Right. HERE! Senator John Kennedy Asks Perfect Yet DAMNING Question of Democrats...
IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives...
She KNEW: The LOOK on Rachel Maddow's Face During Joy Reid's Last Show...
WAIT, WHAT?! Rep. Steve Cohen BUTCHERS Old Saying and HOOBOY and YIKES All...
'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evi...
Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But...
Don Lemon Goes on Living Room Tirade Over Megyn Kelly’s Celebratory Joy Reid...
Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About...
Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Terminati...
White House Epically Reminds the AP It’s the 'Gulf of America' After Pro-Trump...
VIP
UK LGBTQ Charity to Slash Staff In Half After Trump Cuts Off Foreign...

She's Gonna BLOW! Never Trumper Tara Setmayer LOSES IT Debating Scott Jennings About Dan Bongino (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on February 25, 2025
Meme

We could watch Scott Jennings make the Left and Never Trump cry on CNN all day every day and twice on Sundays. He is truly the only thing worth watching on the crap-hole of an outlet. It would be interesting to see their ratings since Jennings first started dragging stupid people on their network.

Advertisement

Case in point, the absolute FIT Never Trumper Tara Setmayer threw over Dan Bongino.

They just keep on proving Trump RIGHT.

Watch:

Jennings followed up:

Ruh-roh. And we have it on good authority that election denial is basically treason.

Hey, we're just playing by their rules.

They really don't.

Recommended

'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Democrats don't exactly have the best track record. Not even a little bit.

MASSIVE LOSS.

Mandate even.

Cue the shrieking.

==========================================================================

Related:

Can't Believe WHITE WOMAN Rachel Maddow Went THERE About Joy Reid Being Fired But ... She DID (Watch)

So, the Trump 2.0 Resistance Is Definitely Smaller, Older, Whiter, Dumber, and Saggier (Watch)

This. Right. HERE! Senator John Kennedy Asks Perfect Yet DAMNING Question of Democrats About USAID

IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives ZERO Sympathy (Watch)

She KNEW: The LOOK on Rachel Maddow's Face During Joy Reid's Last Show SOOO Very Telling (Watch)

==========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence
Grateful Calvin
Greta Van Susteren Has THE Receipt Proving NOBODY Should Feel Even a LITTLE Bit Sorry for Joy Reid (Pic)
Sam J.
This. Right. HERE! Senator John Kennedy Asks Perfect Yet DAMNING Question of Democrats About USAID
Sam J.
IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives ZERO Sympathy (Watch)
Sam J.
Can't Believe WHITE WOMAN Rachel Maddow Went THERE About Joy Reid Being Fired But ... She DID (Watch)
Sam J.
She KNEW: The LOOK on Rachel Maddow's Face During Joy Reid's Last Show SOOO Very Telling (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence Grateful Calvin
Advertisement