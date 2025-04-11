Election Deflection: James Carville Says There’s Voter Fraud but the SAVE Act Is...
Capitol Check-Ups: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Lawmakers to Pass Physicals and Undergo Dr...
On the Road (Again): Bernie Sanders Has Been on the ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ Tour...
You Don't Have to Go Home But You Can't Stay Here: Judge Rules...
VIP
Modern Audiences Don't Exist, but Hollywood Is Trying Hard to Create Them
BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on...
So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It...
FLUSHED AWAY: Gavin Newsom Had Half a BILLION In Funding to Stop Mexican...
WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name...
There's Nothing 'Toxic' About Masculinity: POWERFUL New XX-XY Advertisement Celebrates Men
The U.K. Is Broken: Mom ARRESTED, Jailed SEVEN HOURS for Confiscating iPads From...
Jasmine Crockett Demands We 'Connect the Dots' As She Blames Food, Housing Prices...
FIGHT! Katie Pavlich Confirms Obama's WH Portrait Has Been Moved and Replaced With...
Party of the PEOPLE: GOP Makes HUGE Gains Among Voters Who Were Asked...

Victor Davis Hanson: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four Years Matched the Blueprint

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If one wanted to destroy the United States of America how would one go about it? Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says he knows because we just lived through four years of the plan under President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

He explains it all here. (WATCH)

Thank you. Democrats have enough disastrous ideas. They don’t need any more.

Commenters say Hanson is on to something. Biden was following an intentionally destructive plan.

Recommended

BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on Netflix's Fictional 'Adolescence'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That last poster is right. We are quick to give Biden ‘credit’ for the last four years but he was most likely a figurehead for most of his tenure.

Commenters say we were watching our great nation unravel right before our eyes.

We must never allow someone like Biden or his handlers to hold the reins of power for our country ever again. It’s scary how close we came to losing everything we hold dear.

Tags: FAIL ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION INFLATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on Netflix's Fictional 'Adolescence'
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Colorado Dad NUKES School Board for Alienating His Daughter In the Name of 'Trans' Acceptance
Amy Curtis
There's Nothing 'Toxic' About Masculinity: POWERFUL New XX-XY Advertisement Celebrates Men
Grateful Calvin
Election Deflection: James Carville Says There’s Voter Fraud but the SAVE Act Is an ‘Unnecessary Idea’
Warren Squire
So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It Up' and Pay More In Taxes
Amy Curtis
You Don't Have to Go Home But You Can't Stay Here: Judge Rules Mahmoud Khalil CAN Be Deported
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on Netflix's Fictional 'Adolescence' Amy Curtis
Advertisement