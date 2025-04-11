Victor Davis Hanson: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four Years Matched the Blueprint

If one wanted to destroy the United States of America how would one go about it? Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says he knows because we just lived through four years of the plan under President Joe Biden.

He explains it all here. (WATCH)

VDH poses the question: If you wanted to destroy the United States, what would that agenda look like?



Answer: Exactly like the one we saw implemented by the Biden administration.pic.twitter.com/lj1hjFThlO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

LOL, we had this as a topic of a family pizza and beer session back in '23. We came up with a few other options that I will not mention, to avoid giving Libs bad ideas... — Rich Bhoner (@BhonerRich6969) April 11, 2025

Thank you. Democrats have enough disastrous ideas. They don’t need any more.

Commenters say Hanson is on to something. Biden was following an intentionally destructive plan.

Step 1: Open the border. Step 2: Print until collapse. Step 3: Lecture Americans on pronouns.



Biden nailed it. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 11, 2025

He isn’t wrong. Look at Europe and what open borders has done to them. — George Denton (@LGDenton) April 11, 2025

The only thing he leaves out here was that the border was intentionally flung open as a way to entrench a single party state. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Biden’s handlers did a bang up job. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Which is exactly why it's imperative we find out exactly who was making decisions. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) April 11, 2025

That last poster is right. We are quick to give Biden ‘credit’ for the last four years but he was most likely a figurehead for most of his tenure.

Commenters say we were watching our great nation unravel right before our eyes.

Truth. We all saw it. That was the agenda. Whether the morons leading the left knew it or not escapes me. — A Penny's Worth (@Lynniepenny) April 11, 2025

We must never allow someone like Biden or his handlers to hold the reins of power for our country ever again. It’s scary how close we came to losing everything we hold dear.