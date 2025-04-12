Lawrence O’Donnell Spreads Lie Trump Can Round Up American Citizens and Fly Them to El Salvador’s Prison

MSNBC hacks such as Lawrence O’Donnell can’t help themselves. He’s pushing the fake narrative that American citizens could be rounded up by ICE and flown to El Salvador. It appears to be just the latest sad attempt by Democrats to keep criminal illegal aliens on our streets by scaring citizens.

Another Legacy Media Hoax: Trump wants to start rounding up US citizens and deporting them:O’DONNELL: “The argument made by Donald Trump in this case is a threat to every single person in the United States, every citizen, every non-citizen, every single one of us." "Donald Trump can now have any person seized at any time, anywhere in their homes, anywhere, throw them onto an airplane, send them to El Salvador, put them in the prison that Donald Trump is renting down there, and leave them there forever." Another legacy media hoax has begun.

🚨Another Legacy Media Hoax: Trump wants to start rounding up US citizens and deporting them:



O’DONNELL: “The argument made by Donald Trump in this case is a threat to every single person in the United States, every citizen, every non-citizen, every single one of us."



This is the hysteria they are being fed, and they actually believe it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Lies are all Democrats have. The lengths they will go to elevate illegal aliens over American citizens appear to have no limit.

Posters want Democrats to face some legal consequence for so blatantly lying to the public.

There should be consequences for this type of baseless fear mongering.



At minimum, it’s reckless and libelous.



Imagine if all of lying legacy media ran stories right now that citizens could be seized and deported. The 21% would be in full panic mode, which never ends well. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 11, 2025

MAGA has them on the ropes. — Joemammy (@joemammy_lives) April 11, 2025

I suspect we will see more of this propaganda. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Restraint is not something Democrats practice.

O’Donnell’s screed had some commenters scratching their heads. (WATCH)

Did Lawrence O’Donnell just say he was a non-citizen? pic.twitter.com/lz3YfHeXJU — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 11, 2025

The theatrical presentation here is comical. He practiced this in the mirror for a half hour, minimum. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Right! The dire seriousness...the doom... the gloom... the horror... the fakeness written all over his face. I used to totally fall for it... not anymore — OneDayAfterAnother (@Mark40511) April 11, 2025

It’s a given if an MSNBC host is crying or deathly serious about something it’s total nonsense. You can add American citizens being seized and thrown on planes bound for El Salvador to that list.