Lawrence O’Donnell Spreads Lie Trump Can Round Up American Citizens and Fly Them to El Salvador’s Prison

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:01 AM on April 12, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC hacks such as Lawrence O’Donnell can’t help themselves. He’s pushing the fake narrative that American citizens could be rounded up by ICE and flown to El Salvador. It appears to be just the latest sad attempt by Democrats to keep criminal illegal aliens on our streets by scaring citizens.

Start here. (READ)

Another Legacy Media Hoax: Trump wants to start rounding up US citizens and deporting them:O’DONNELL:

“The argument made by Donald Trump in this case is a threat to every single person in the United States, every citizen, every non-citizen, every single one of us."

"Donald Trump can now have any person seized at any time, anywhere in their homes, anywhere, throw them onto an airplane, send them to El Salvador, put them in the prison that Donald Trump is renting down there, and leave them there forever."

Another legacy media hoax has begun.

Here’s the entire rant. (WATCH)

Lies are all Democrats have. The lengths they will go to elevate illegal aliens over American citizens appear to have no limit.

Posters want Democrats to face some legal consequence for so blatantly lying to the public.

Victor Davis Hanson: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four Years Matched the Blueprint
Warren Squire
Restraint is not something Democrats practice.

O’Donnell’s screed had some commenters scratching their heads. (WATCH)

It’s a given if an MSNBC host is crying or deathly serious about something it’s total nonsense. You can add American citizens being seized and thrown on planes bound for El Salvador to that list.

Tags: ARRESTS CITIZENSHIP DEPORTATION FAKE NEWS ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

