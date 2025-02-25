IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives ZERO Sympathy (Watch)

While we're not seeing a ton of sympathy from Americans about federal employees losing their jobs, they are especially NOT SORRY to see IRS employees go. Perhaps it stems from decades and decades of being robbed, threatened, terrified, and harassed simply for earning a living in this country.

We're not entirely sure why this woman thought it was a good idea to share her experience getting laid off from the IRS but here we are.

And ain't nobody shedding any tears for her.

I wish I could like this a thousand times



IRS worker documents her journey going in and being terminated from The IRS. (It’s beautiful)



“I'm no longer employed, I do not have my badge anymore — Time to go file for unemployment”



Fire them all. Abolish The IRS!!!

- Democrats… pic.twitter.com/S9hBGLk4Mh — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 25, 2025

Post continues:

- Democrats wanted 87,000 additional IRS agents to target Americans - Trump is downsizing The IRS, with plans to Abolish The IRS

So abolish it already! Heh.

Notice how she complains it's not a day for her 'to go in.' And she wonders why nobody feels all that sorry for any of them.

Does she think this will help her get another job? — William Teach2 🏴‍☠️ I Don't Really Care (@WTeach2) February 25, 2025

Like many of these people, she's not thinking.

When do the ‘Go Fund Me’ requests start? — LA (@LaurelLammers) February 25, 2025

Let's not give them any ideas.

