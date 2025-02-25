IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives ZERO Sympathy (Watch)

She KNEW: The LOOK on Rachel Maddow's Face During Joy Reid's Last Show...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on February 25, 2025
ImgFlip

While we're not seeing a ton of sympathy from Americans about federal employees losing their jobs, they are especially NOT SORRY to see IRS employees go. Perhaps it stems from decades and decades of being robbed, threatened, terrified, and harassed simply for earning a living in this country.

We're not entirely sure why this woman thought it was a good idea to share her experience getting laid off from the IRS but here we are.

And ain't nobody shedding any tears for her.

Post continues:

- Democrats wanted 87,000 additional IRS agents to target Americans

- Trump is downsizing The IRS, with plans to Abolish The IRS

So abolish it already! Heh.

Notice how she complains it's not a day for her 'to go in.' And she wonders why nobody feels all that sorry for any of them.

Like many of these people, she's not thinking.

==========================================================================

Related:

She KNEW: The LOOK on Rachel Maddow's Face During Joy Reid's Last Show SOOO Very Telling (Watch)

WHAAAT? Did Rep. Steve Cohen Just ACCIDENTALLY Share a Fetish Because HOOBOY and YIKES All In One (Watch)

Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They Really Are of Trump 2.0

Guess Who's Writing for The Bulwark NOW! Queen CENSORSHIP Herself ...

HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5 Things He Did Last Week to Trump

==========================================================================

