Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They Really Are of Trump 2.0

You'd think the intelligence community would have learned by now that a second Trump term was going to be very very very different from his first term, especially after so much sabotage for his agenda came from within the hall of the federal government. Trump learned a very valuable lesson the first time around and that is sadly, don't trust anyone. That's why we're seeing him make the decisions he's made.

At least, in our humble opinion, that's what he's doing.

And it sounds like an insider from the intelligence community is spilling the tea to Buck Sexton:

Can confirm from sources within that the feeling among bureaucrats inside the intelligence community has gone form “we’ve been here before, we can handle Trump” to



“oh shit, they’re serious this time”



Real fast — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 24, 2025

Yeah, we're serious this time.

Thank GOD.

This is exactly what we voted for.

This is a great indicator. This is going to be a wild ride! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) February 24, 2025

Absolutely. We've been eating our Wheaties.

Great. Maybe they'll do their job against foreign US enemies, instead of US citizens. — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 24, 2025

Wouldn't THAT be refreshing?

Same, bro. Same.

With Kash, Pam, Tulsi and now Dan B. If they are doing something they shouldn't be, they have every right to be worried. — Jerry (@WhiskeyBiscut) February 24, 2025

THIS is gonna be fun.

