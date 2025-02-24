Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think...
Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They Really Are of Trump 2.0

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on February 24, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

You'd think the intelligence community would have learned by now that a second Trump term was going to be very very very different from his first term, especially after so much sabotage for his agenda came from within the hall of the federal government. Trump learned a very valuable lesson the first time around and that is sadly, don't trust anyone. That's why we're seeing him make the decisions he's made.

At least, in our humble opinion, that's what he's doing.

And it sounds like an insider from the intelligence community is spilling the tea to Buck Sexton:

Yeah, we're serious this time.

Thank GOD.

This is exactly what we voted for.

Absolutely. We've been eating our Wheaties.

Wouldn't THAT be refreshing?

Same, bro. Same.

THIS is gonna be fun.

==========================================================================

==========================================================================

