VIP
White House Parodies Obama’s Iconic ‘HOPE’ Poster with Fitting Kilmar Abrego Garcia ‘MS-13...
Senses-Off Psaki: Former PressSec Expects Us to Believe She Saw No Biden Cognitive...
Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents
Self-Awareness Fail - 'The Atlantic' Breathlessly Rants About Trump's Social Media Influen...
Sour Psaki: Former Biden PressSec Takes Aim at Karoline Leavitt but Misses Due...
ICE Seeking Jordanian National Who Trespassed on Marine Corps Base
New York Times Runs Op-Ed by Arrested Columbia Student and 'Palestinian Human Rights...
VIP
Finnish PhD Candidate Tries to Convince Us That Germany Is More Free Than...
While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on...
VIP
Orange Man Bad: The Only Law Our Rogue Judiciary Obeys
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist'...
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her...
Paging Tom Homan: Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes AZ Bill Requiring Cooperation With Federal...

ABC News: Collection on Student Loans Could Harm Credit Scores

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

As Twitchy has reported, the Department of Education will begin collecting on student loans in default starting next week, possibly by garnishing wages or helping itself to tax returns. President Donald Trump is doing this because, as they claim, he wants them all "broke and in jail or dead." Loan collection was paused for the COVID pandemic, but that's over now. Certainly, these people knew the day would come when the government would return to collecting on their loans.

Advertisement

ABC News notes that this could harm the credit scores of millions of borrowers.

Max Zahn reports:

President Donald Trump's administration is set to begin collecting defaulted student loan payments next week -- which could harm the credit scores of millions of borrowers.

Roughly 5 million borrowers will have their university and college loans sent for collections beginning May 5, the Department of Education said last month.

When that happens, the borrowers' credit scores could be impacted, since ratings agencies are often alerted when collections ensue, experts told ABC News.

Ah, yes, "experts."

More than 9 million student loan borrowers will face “significant drops” in their credit score when delinquencies resume over the first half of 2025, the New York Federal Reserve found in March.

“These credit score effects show up with delinquencies – that’s when the credit score takes the hit,” Judith Scott-Clayton, a professor of economics and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, told ABC News.

And?

Recommended

Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Brett T.
Advertisement

What good is a credit score otherwise?

That sums it up pretty well. What does ABC News suggest to avoid this "harm"? It seems concerned.

***

Tags: ABC NEWS STUDENT LOANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Brett T.
Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents
Brett T.
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party
Brett T.
Senses-Off Psaki: Former PressSec Expects Us to Believe She Saw No Biden Cognitive Decline Until Debate
Warren Squire
Sour Psaki: Former Biden PressSec Takes Aim at Karoline Leavitt but Misses Due to Her Own History of Lies
Warren Squire
Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity Brett T.
Advertisement