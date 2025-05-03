Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her Post

VIP
Brett T. | 7:45 PM on May 03, 2025
derooshh

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a high school teacher called on the Secret Service and the military to “take out” Trump supporters. "The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it," she posted to Facebook.

The Post Millennial reports that the teacher followed up with another post, saying she stands by what she said.

A high school teacher from Maine went on a Facebook rant this week proclaiming that the Secret Service should assassinate President Donald Trump. "Trump and his cronies need to die," she wrote.

"The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it. You are the ones with the power. Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts," said Waterville Senior High School English teacher JoAnna St. Germain, per the New York Post.

"If I had the skill set required," St. Germain went on to say, "I would take them out myself." She also stated that she didn't believe she was "talking about assassinating a president," defining "a president" as "a person duly elected by the American people." She said that Trump, instead, is heading up "a fascist dictatorship."

"I have zero shame about what I've said," she goes on to say. "I'm not backtracking a single Thing. I believe Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with... needs to die." She said this while stating that she knows she is risking her job in saying so.

In a follow-up post the next day, she acknowledged that people were "quite angry" with her over her views, and wrote "If you're mad at this post, knowing that I just threw away a decade of experience teaching the truth, fully knowing that my superintendent will have to fire me? If you're mad that I'm speaking truth to power? F*ck you."

"I posted likely knowing I'd lose my job and benefits," she followed up on Facebook. "I have zero shame about what I've said. I'm not backtracking a single thing."

So, is she still employed by the high school? Waterville Public Schools Superintendent Peter Hallen said he "cannot comment on personnel matters" and encouraged parents to contact their local law enforcement if they have an immediate concern about their safety or the safety of others.

She'd better have been sent packing before Friday.

Imagine being a Trump supporter in her class.

That can't be. CNN recently reported that "violence in the country today is mostly from right-wing extremism," and there is no equivalent on the Left. They reported this as leftists were firebombing Tesla lots and charging stations.

We just did a Google search, and WJAR reported just two hours ago that "as of Friday, St. Germain has been listed off the staff directory on the school’s website."

She should be in cuffs.

***

