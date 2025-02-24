As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden FIRED in 2021 (Watch)

'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on February 24, 2025
AngieArtist

While the media and the Left want to cry about the poor federal employees being asked to return to the office and ANSWER AN EMAIL (the horror) we thought we'd remind everyone how these same sort of employees reacted after Biden fired pipeline workers in 2021 to pretend he was doing something to save the planet.

Man, Biden just sucked so much, you guys.

Like, we look back at the past four years and shake our heads ... no wonder Democrats are at an all-time low with an approval rating of 21%.

Anyway, we digress.

Here's Jen Psaki being super sensitive and kind about the thousands of employees Biden got rid of via an EO:

See what we mean?

And they wonder why civvies aren't more upset for them losing their jobs. Wait, most of them aren't even losing their jobs; they're being offered severance and being given an opportunity to return to the office and keep track of their productivity, which proves their worth.

These pipeline workers weren't offered anything.

Totally.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oooh, good point. Democrats keep telling us if we send illegals home we will have no one to pick our vegetables and clean our toilets. Seems there are plenty of jobs for our pals in the federal government.

Ahem.

Heck, they can always learn to code.

==========================================================================

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed Employee Accountability
Sam J.
'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe THIS Is Why)
Doug P.
Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to Know If Trump Is Really in Charge
Doug P.
Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days
Warren Squire

