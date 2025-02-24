As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden FIRED in 2021 (Watch)

While the media and the Left want to cry about the poor federal employees being asked to return to the office and ANSWER AN EMAIL (the horror) we thought we'd remind everyone how these same sort of employees reacted after Biden fired pipeline workers in 2021 to pretend he was doing something to save the planet.

Man, Biden just sucked so much, you guys.

Like, we look back at the past four years and shake our heads ... no wonder Democrats are at an all-time low with an approval rating of 21%.

Anyway, we digress.

Here's Jen Psaki being super sensitive and kind about the thousands of employees Biden got rid of via an EO:

Here is Jen Psaki in 2021 telling oil pipeline workers that got laid off by the Biden Admin that they could go get green jobs pic.twitter.com/GDY5k5U1qW — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 24, 2025

See what we mean?

And they wonder why civvies aren't more upset for them losing their jobs. Wait, most of them aren't even losing their jobs; they're being offered severance and being given an opportunity to return to the office and keep track of their productivity, which proves their worth.

These pipeline workers weren't offered anything.

Federal workers can learn to make lattes now. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 24, 2025

Look how smug and dismissive she is about people losing their jobs.



Now she’s outraged. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 24, 2025

If Federal workers are the best and brightest, they should have no trouble getting a civilian 9-5. pic.twitter.com/R99hyTFALF — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) February 24, 2025

Totally.

Well I had totally forgotten about the millions of green energy jobs the Biden administration created. The laid off government workers can fill those positions. Genius. We just needed Jen to remind us. Thanks Jen. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 24, 2025

Will sacked FedGov workers even qualify to pick crops?

They would have to show up a dawn. — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 24, 2025

Oooh, good point. Democrats keep telling us if we send illegals home we will have no one to pick our vegetables and clean our toilets. Seems there are plenty of jobs for our pals in the federal government.

Ahem.

Heck, they can always learn to code.

