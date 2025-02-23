VIP
No Big WHOOP: Just a Blue State Releasing An Axe-Murdering CANNIBAL Because He's...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Debunks Major Leftist LIE Throwing Hissy-Fit Over Tru...
He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whines About Being on Kash Patel's 'Enemies List' and...
WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Fal...
Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon...
Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to...
Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not...
VIP
Cuban Fizzle Crisis: Shark Tank Star and Rachel Maddow Look-Alike Nixes Presidential Run...
Aim High: Drone Service Delivers Precision Parachuting Package Drops to Texas Backyards
Everybody Gets a Trophy: Kamala Harris Presented with ‘Runner-Up Prize’ at NAACP Image...
Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems...
Skin and Grins: Smiling Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali Push Race-Betrayal Rhetoric as...
Steve Forbes: Elon Musk and DOGE Have Taken a ‘Chainsaw and Microscope’ Approach...
Blunt Luntz: Republican Pollster Tells Van Jones How to Save Dem Party, Thankfully...

Dem Senator Ranting About Musk's 'D**k Move' Learns the HARD WAY Not to Pick a Fight With Elon Musk

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Senator Tina Smith has already decided she is not seeking another term in Minnesota (lucky them), so she probably thought it was not only acceptable behavior to call Elon Musk's email to federal employees asking them to list what they in a week a 'dick move,' but likely figured the morons who used to vote for her would think it's girl power.

Advertisement

Imagine calling someone names and being angry because they want federal employees to explain what they do in a week.

And only asking for five things.

Democrats still haven't figured out why they keep losing.

Guess how her little petty attack went over with Musk:

Oh, to be a fly on the wall when she saw his ask ... 

You know she made a face like she smelled a fart.

Wait, that's her normal everyday face, our bad.

Bingo.

Justine Bateman with the TKO:

Recommended

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place
Sam J.
Advertisement

We could have gone our whole lives without having this visual in our heads ... thanks, Justine.

==========================================================================

Related:

No Big WHOOP: Just a Blue State Releasing An Axe-Murdering CANNIBAL Because He's All BETTER Now

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Debunks Major Leftist LIE Throwing Hissy-Fit Over Trump and USPS

Yup, He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whining About Being on Kash Patel's Enemies List is GLORIOUS (Watch)

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place

Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY

==========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT ELON MUSK SENATOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place
Sam J.
Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY
Sam J.
He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whines About Being on Kash Patel's 'Enemies List' and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Debunks Major Leftist LIE Throwing Hissy-Fit Over Trump and USPS
Sam J.
Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to Stop Ratings Free Fall
Amy Curtis
Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place Sam J.
Advertisement