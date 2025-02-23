Dem Senator Ranting About Musk's 'D**k Move' Learns the HARD WAY Not to Pick a Fight With Elon Musk

Democrat Senator Tina Smith has already decided she is not seeking another term in Minnesota (lucky them), so she probably thought it was not only acceptable behavior to call Elon Musk's email to federal employees asking them to list what they in a week a 'dick move,' but likely figured the morons who used to vote for her would think it's girl power.

Imagine calling someone names and being angry because they want federal employees to explain what they do in a week.

And only asking for five things.

Democrats still haven't figured out why they keep losing.

Guess how her little petty attack went over with Musk:

ELON'S SIMPLE QUESTION HITS SENATOR: 'WHAT DID YOU GET DONE LAST WEEK?'"



Senator calls efficiency check a "dick move."



Elon responds by asking for her weekly accomplishments.



Sometimes the simplest questions are the hardest to answer.



Source: @elonmusk @SenTinaSmith https://t.co/knOHKU0AZE pic.twitter.com/p5QiHVeLVp — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 23, 2025

Oh, to be a fly on the wall when she saw his ask ...

You know she made a face like she smelled a fart.

Wait, that's her normal everyday face, our bad.

I dont think @SenTinaSmith got much done last week😂😂



Good thing she isn’t running for reelection. pic.twitter.com/Kk52B7cWqn — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 23, 2025

Bingo.

Justine Bateman with the TKO:

Maybe she's trying to get @ElonMusk's attention so she can have a Musk Baby. https://t.co/ouJHrYxTcV — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 23, 2025

We could have gone our whole lives without having this visual in our heads ... thanks, Justine.

