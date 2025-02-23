WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place

As usual, with stories like this one, we can neither confirm nor deny whether it is true. However, when it crossed our timeline, we had to share it with our amazing readers because we know Alexander Vindman remains a hot topic of discussion.

Advertisement

And if this is true, this is a pretty big deal.

And this is,



Alexander Vindman a USAID recipient,



the U.S. Agency for Internal Development provides humanitarian and development assistance to a family who were offered no pardons.



Rep. Jim Jordan,

A: “Your boss Mr. Morrison had concern about your judgement. “



B: “Your… https://t.co/4zuQWHX8p8 pic.twitter.com/OPnHG1mkSt — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) February 22, 2025

Post continues:

B: “Your former boss, Dr. Hill, had concern about your judgement.” And, C: “Your colleagues felt that there were times when you leaked information.” Now, arrest him for the crimes of treason, bribery, money laundering, racketeering, perjury, and taking part in the conspiracy for the overthrow of a sitting President. of the United States.

*cough cough*

We're not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for the Vindmans.

Why on earth did USAid send money to this traitor and how much did it send?



How about his traitorous twin brother?



Did he ALSO get USAid funds?



This is outrageous. — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) February 23, 2025

Calling this gossipy d-bag a lowlife is an insult to lowlifes everywhere.

Makes you wonder what he was trying to retrieve from the closed USAID office. 👀 @amuse pic.twitter.com/FZscn0H45R — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) February 23, 2025

Right?

What was his brother doing at the USAID building? Was it connected to this? And why was Alexander's orc of a wife so angry at Biden for not pardoning him? We can only hope that as Pam Bondi and Kash Patel get to work, we will have answers to these questions and even more.

Tired of winning yet?

Yeah, we're not either.

==========================================================================

Related:

Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY

Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win in Virginia (Watch)

LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay BURDENED By What Has Been

HAAAA! Guess What Keyword Spiked in Google Search Moments After Kash Patel Was Confirmed

Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes Really REALLY Wrong

==========================================================================