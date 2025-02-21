DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by...
LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay BURDENED By What Has Been

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on February 21, 2025
ImgFlip

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. And that is EXACTLY what our pals in the Democrat Party seem to have planned, at least for 2028.

They do realize Trump beat Kamala not only in the Electoral College, but the Popular Vote as well, yes? He also took every single swing state. 

She lost in a way even we here at Twitchy didn't think possible. Oh, we felt confident in Trump, but we thought she'd at least flip one county from red to blue or, you know, actually take a swing state.

But nope.

The other options are pretty damn funny as well.

Mark Cuban?! Tied with AOC at 7%? 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, it's bad when Kamala Harris is the best they can come up with.

Just wow.

