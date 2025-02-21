LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay BURDENED By What Has Been

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. And that is EXACTLY what our pals in the Democrat Party seem to have planned, at least for 2028.
They do realize Trump beat Kamala not only in the Electoral College, but the Popular Vote as well, yes? He also took every single swing state.
She lost in a way even we here at Twitchy didn't think possible. Oh, we felt confident in Trump, but we thought she'd at least flip one county from red to blue or, you know, actually take a swing state.
But nope.
The other options are pretty damn funny as well.
NEW - 2028 Dem primary poll— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 21, 2025
🔵 Harris 37%
🔵 Buttigieg 11%
🔵 Newsom 9%
🔵 AOC 7%
🔵 Mark Cuban 7%
🔵 Shapiro 6%
🔵 Whitmer 4%
🔵 Beshear 3%
Survey USA #A - 835 🔵V - 2/16
Mark Cuban?! Tied with AOC at 7%?
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Man, it's bad when Kamala Harris is the best they can come up with.
🚨DEMOCRAT FRONTRUNNERS: The top four contenders for the Democrat 2028 presidential nomination, per a poll released today by SurveyUSA:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025
1. Kamala Harris
2. Pete Buttigieg
3. Gavin Newsom
4. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pic.twitter.com/Ky2LJ9s1Rs
Just wow.
Do democrats just hate winning?— Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) February 21, 2025
Yes.
lmao pic.twitter.com/gngtyvOIGT— Jimmy crack corn 🇺🇸 (@JimCorn1776) February 21, 2025
GOP is never going to lose another election— Papi Winston (@papi_winston) February 21, 2025
We're good with that.
==========================================================================
==========================================================================
