Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation

WOOF! Mike Lee BRUTALLY Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is After She Tries Trolling JD Vance on Ukraine

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As our brilliant, fantastic, lovely, and stunningly good-looking readers know, Liz Cheney tried dunking on JD Vance over his spectacular post yesterday when a historian tried shaming the Trump administration over Ukraine.

Because, of course, the junior Warhawk from the Cheney family never met a war she wouldn't try to benefit financially from:

Vance didn't bother to respond to Liz because let's face it, she's no longer useful to the Left and has been irrelevant on the Right for years now.

Mike Lee, though, was good enough to drop her.

Truth hurts, Liz.

Bigly.

All signs point to YES.

