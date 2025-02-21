WOOF! Mike Lee BRUTALLY Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is After She Tries Trolling JD Vance on Ukraine

As our brilliant, fantastic, lovely, and stunningly good-looking readers know, Liz Cheney tried dunking on JD Vance over his spectacular post yesterday when a historian tried shaming the Trump administration over Ukraine.

Because, of course, the junior Warhawk from the Cheney family never met a war she wouldn't try to benefit financially from:

Rarely has so much ignorance and ahistorical BS been crammed into a single tweet. I know you and @realDonaldTrump are busy surrendering to a KGB butcher, abandoning the cause of freedom, and destroying the security of America and her allies, but you would do well, @JDVance, to… https://t.co/rt5HoUTs7n — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 20, 2025

Vance didn't bother to respond to Liz because let's face it, she's no longer useful to the Left and has been irrelevant on the Right for years now.

Mike Lee, though, was good enough to drop her.

This message was brought to you by USAID and the Military Industrial Complex™️ https://t.co/ZUd3p5mSwK — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 21, 2025

Truth hurts, Liz.

Bigly.

Yo, Lizzie. Pssst. Kash Patel.



Have a nice day. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 20, 2025

You are a Warhawk just like your dad. No one will be taking any advice from you. The people spoke and overwhelming defeated you because no one agrees with you. I hope you’re indicted for treason at some point, honestly. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) February 20, 2025

Should Kash Patel investigate Liz Cheney? — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 20, 2025

All signs point to YES.

