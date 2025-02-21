And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on February 21, 2025
Tom Elliott

As Twitchy readers know, David Hogg defended Democrat Rober Garcia after he claimed he was being silenced for criticizing Elon Musk. Of course, Garcia was being held accountable for threatening Musk, but Hogg wasn't smart enough to know that.

So, we assume he was trying to get a letter from Trump's new 'Operation Whirlwind' that does not allow anyone to threaten public officials.

This was pretty lame, but it is Hogg we're talking about here so ... 

Beyond being lame, this post garnered the attention of @DataRepublican, who has been doing a ton of work exposing politicians and our pals on the Left (and on the Right) for misusing taxpayer dollars.

Or dollars in general.

Seems Hogg has some 'splainin' to do:

Her post continues:

... expenses—just below the 10% itemization threshold. And what do you subscribe to that costs $50K?

HOOBOY.

But wait, there's more.

*cough cough*

It looks like he's paying himself and 'other key employees' an awful lot of money.

True story.

*snort*

