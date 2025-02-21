And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL

As Twitchy readers know, David Hogg defended Democrat Rober Garcia after he claimed he was being silenced for criticizing Elon Musk. Of course, Garcia was being held accountable for threatening Musk, but Hogg wasn't smart enough to know that.

Advertisement

So, we assume he was trying to get a letter from Trump's new 'Operation Whirlwind' that does not allow anyone to threaten public officials.

This was pretty lame, but it is Hogg we're talking about here so ...

F*ck Donald Trump, F*ck Elon Musk and F*ck the Federalist Society judges who enable them. https://t.co/2z6ctFtXyU — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 20, 2025

Beyond being lame, this post garnered the attention of @DataRepublican, who has been doing a ton of work exposing politicians and our pals on the Left (and on the Right) for misusing taxpayer dollars.

Or dollars in general.

Seems Hogg has some 'splainin' to do:

Is that why you're ramping up donation requests for your PAC—because its funding has plummeted by more than half year over year?



It looks like an expensive operation, with $307K spent on IT, $75K on conferences, $267K on insurance, and a conveniently vague $287K in "Other"… pic.twitter.com/Fg1NcfM8Hu — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 21, 2025

Her post continues:

... expenses—just below the 10% itemization threshold. And what do you subscribe to that costs $50K?

HOOBOY.

But wait, there's more.

The year prior, you didn't have any IT expenses at all. Why the sudden jump? pic.twitter.com/vfPrIr6cks — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 21, 2025

*cough cough*

It looks like he's paying himself and 'other key employees' an awful lot of money.

True story.

*snort*

==========================================================================

Related:

The Democrats' LATEST Attempt at Simping for the POOR IRS Getting Bullied by Mean Ol' Trump Is a DOOZY

Go Home, Bro, You're DRUNK: Adam Kinzinger's 'Trigger MAGA' Game BACKFIRES In a Most SPECTACULAR Way



Scared SCHIFFLESS! Check Out Kash Patel's List of 'Government Gangsters' Who Are No LONGER Above the Law

TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S FREAKING GOOOOOO

========================================================================