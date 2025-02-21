VIP
What Will Trump and Musk Find When They Open the Fort Knox Vault?...
And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and...
Go Home, Bro, You're DRUNK: Adam Kinzinger's 'Trigger MAGA' Game BACKFIRES in a...
OUTRAGE: Shiri Bibas Is STILL Missing. Hamas LIED About Turning Her Body Over
Scared SCHIFFLESS! Check Out Kash Patel's List of 'Government Gangsters' Who Are No...
Sean Duffy Tells Calif. Tomato-Throwing Protesters Where to Direct Their 'Train to Nowhere...
TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and...
AFUERA! Javier Milei Greets Elon Musk at CPAC With the BEST ... GIFT...
VIP
Communication Takedown: Pete Hegseth Debuts Trump's Revolutionary Strategy to Counter Fake...
Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation
Schiffing His Pants: A Panicked Adam Schiff Goes on MSNBC to Freak Out...
Democrat Who Threatened To Fight Elon Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’ Claims He’s the...
Poll Miner: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Digs Up Negative Trump Polling While Burying the...
The State of Canada? Rubio Says Trade Imbalance Will Determine Northern Neighbor’s Fate

The Democrats' LATEST Attempt at Simping for the POOR IRS Getting Bullied by Mean Ol' Trump Is a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on February 21, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Imagine simping for a government agency that has destroyed the lives of millions of Americans and continues to intimidate and bully those who pay their taxes with an underlying fear of being audited or worse.

Advertisement

Of course, the Democrats side with the IRS; they are very generous with other people's money.

Refund? What is this refund of which they speak?

The IRS has roughly 100,000 employees. If losing 6,000 will somehow delay refunds, DOGE needs to look at a bigger issue. Also, much of what is done regarding refunds is computerized, so give us a break, Democrats.

You can't scare people into defending the IRUS.

Now, now, those interns could have green hair.

We don't know for sure.

BINGO. 

Abolish the IRS.

Recommended

And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Same, bro. Same.

It's what they do best.

==========================================================================

Related:

Go Home, Bro, You're DRUNK: Adam Kinzinger's 'Trigger MAGA' Game BACKFIRES In a Most SPECTACULAR Way

Scared SCHIFFLESS! Check Out Kash Patel's List of 'Government Gangsters' Who Are No LONGER Above the Law

TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S FREAKING GOOOOOO

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post

========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS IRS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL
Sam J.
Go Home, Bro, You're DRUNK: Adam Kinzinger's 'Trigger MAGA' Game BACKFIRES in a Most SPECTACULAR Way
Sam J.
Sean Duffy Tells Calif. Tomato-Throwing Protesters Where to Direct Their 'Train to Nowhere' Anger
Doug P.
Scared SCHIFFLESS! Check Out Kash Patel's List of 'Government Gangsters' Who Are No LONGER Above the Law
Sam J.
Schiffing His Pants: A Panicked Adam Schiff Goes on MSNBC to Freak Out Over New FBI Director Kash Patel
Warren Squire
Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL Sam J.
Advertisement