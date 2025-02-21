The Democrats' LATEST Attempt at Simping for the POOR IRS Getting Bullied by Mean Ol' Trump Is a DOOZY

Imagine simping for a government agency that has destroyed the lives of millions of Americans and continues to intimidate and bully those who pay their taxes with an underlying fear of being audited or worse.

Of course, the Democrats side with the IRS; they are very generous with other people's money.

Trump fired thousands of IRS agents.



It could delay your tax refund. pic.twitter.com/odBKLS3gr1 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 20, 2025

Refund? What is this refund of which they speak?

The IRS has roughly 100,000 employees. If losing 6,000 will somehow delay refunds, DOGE needs to look at a bigger issue. Also, much of what is done regarding refunds is computerized, so give us a break, Democrats.

You can't scare people into defending the IRUS.

You blue haired interns really believe this, huh?



If Democrats cared about Americans' taxes, they wouldn't rabidly fight against tax cuts for the vast majority of Americans.



But here we are with some mentally ill interns working for money-laundering career politicians. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) February 21, 2025

Now, now, those interns could have green hair.

We don't know for sure.

Lets just remove the IRS altogether and then we don't have to worry about the government forcibly taking interest free loans from its citizens... — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) February 21, 2025

BINGO.

Abolish the IRS.

Same, bro. Same.

Are you threatening to steal my money?



Because that does seem like something you do. — Kind Scribe (@kindscribe) February 21, 2025

It's what they do best.

