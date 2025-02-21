Scared SCHIFFLESS! Check Out Kash Patel's List of 'Government Gangsters' Who Are No LONGER Above the Law

Government Gangsters sounds like the name of a retro-punk band, and yet, it's not.

It's an actual list of bad players that FBI Director Kash Patel once put together.

Take a look:

Kash Patel just released a list of government gangsters who are about to feel the full wait of the justice system come crashing down on them! pic.twitter.com/Iox2oVGvVB — RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 (@RyanMattaMedia) February 20, 2025

So, Patel did not 'just release' this list, but it is legitimate. It is from Patel's book and something the Democratic Oversight Committee has been trying to use to keep him from getting confirmed. That being said, it is still a glorious read.

No wonder Adam is Schiffing his pants.

Also noteworthy is Peter Strzok, who deleted all his posts and fled the platform. Huh?

Others that jump out include:

Former Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

Former Trump AG Bill Barr

Joe Biden

Boil on the butt of humanity, John Brennan

Alyssa Farah

Merrick Garland

Kamala Harris

Eric Holder

Nina Jankowicz (You guys remember her, yes? The ultimate enemy of free speech)

Lois Lerner

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe

Mark Milley

Robert Mueller

Strzok's girlfriend, Lisa Page

John Podesta

Samantha Power

Susan Rice

Alexander Vindman

This is gonna be FUN.

We can't help but notice that Adam Schiff is not on this list, but we'll assume he has his own special place on Patel's 'to-do' list.

OH MY!!!



This is a list of Who's Who of crooked, America hating people who have been a scourge in our nation for decades!



Go get 'em, Kash! — Claudia (@iOTWclaudia) February 21, 2025

Not. Enough. Popcorn.

