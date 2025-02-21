Scared SCHIFFLESS! Check Out Kash Patel's List of 'Government Gangsters' Who Are No LONGER Above the Law

Government Gangsters sounds like the name of a retro-punk band, and yet, it's not.
It's an actual list of bad players that FBI Director Kash Patel once put together.
Take a look:
Kash Patel just released a list of government gangsters who are about to feel the full wait of the justice system come crashing down on them! pic.twitter.com/Iox2oVGvVB— RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 (@RyanMattaMedia) February 20, 2025
So, Patel did not 'just release' this list, but it is legitimate. It is from Patel's book and something the Democratic Oversight Committee has been trying to use to keep him from getting confirmed. That being said, it is still a glorious read.
No wonder Adam is Schiffing his pants.
Also noteworthy is Peter Strzok, who deleted all his posts and fled the platform. Huh?
Others that jump out include:
- Former Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.
- Former Trump AG Bill Barr
- Joe Biden
- Boil on the butt of humanity, John Brennan
- Alyssa Farah
- Merrick Garland
- Kamala Harris
- Eric Holder
- Nina Jankowicz (You guys remember her, yes? The ultimate enemy of free speech)
- Lois Lerner
- Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe
- Mark Milley
- Robert Mueller
- Strzok's girlfriend, Lisa Page
- John Podesta
- Samantha Power
- Susan Rice
- Alexander Vindman
This is gonna be FUN.
We can't help but notice that Adam Schiff is not on this list, but we'll assume he has his own special place on Patel's 'to-do' list.
OH MY!!!— Claudia (@iOTWclaudia) February 21, 2025
This is a list of Who's Who of crooked, America hating people who have been a scourge in our nation for decades!
Go get 'em, Kash!
Not. Enough. Popcorn.
==========================================================================
