VIP
What Will Trump and Musk Find When They Open the Fort Knox Vault?...
And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and...
The Democrats' LATEST Attempt at Simping for the POOR IRS Getting Bullied by...
Go Home, Bro, You're DRUNK: Adam Kinzinger's 'Trigger MAGA' Game BACKFIRES in a...
OUTRAGE: Shiri Bibas Is STILL Missing. Hamas LIED About Turning Her Body Over
Sean Duffy Tells Calif. Tomato-Throwing Protesters Where to Direct Their 'Train to Nowhere...
TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and...
AFUERA! Javier Milei Greets Elon Musk at CPAC With the BEST ... GIFT...
VIP
Communication Takedown: Pete Hegseth Debuts Trump's Revolutionary Strategy to Counter Fake...
Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation
Schiffing His Pants: A Panicked Adam Schiff Goes on MSNBC to Freak Out...
Democrat Who Threatened To Fight Elon Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’ Claims He’s the...
Poll Miner: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Digs Up Negative Trump Polling While Burying the...
The State of Canada? Rubio Says Trade Imbalance Will Determine Northern Neighbor’s Fate

Scared SCHIFFLESS! Check Out Kash Patel's List of 'Government Gangsters' Who Are No LONGER Above the Law

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Government Gangsters sounds like the name of a retro-punk band, and yet, it's not.

It's an actual list of bad players that FBI Director Kash Patel once put together.

Advertisement

Take a look:

So, Patel did not 'just release' this list, but it is legitimate. It is from Patel's book and something the Democratic Oversight Committee has been trying to use to keep him from getting confirmed. That being said, it is still a glorious read.

No wonder Adam is Schiffing his pants.

Also noteworthy is Peter Strzok, who deleted all his posts and fled the platform. Huh?

Others that jump out include:

  • Former Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.
  • Former Trump AG Bill Barr
  • Joe Biden 
  • Boil on the butt of humanity, John Brennan
  • Alyssa Farah
  • Merrick Garland
  • Kamala Harris
  • Eric Holder
  • Nina Jankowicz (You guys remember her, yes? The ultimate enemy of free speech)
  • Lois Lerner
  • Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe
  • Mark Milley
  • Robert Mueller
  • Strzok's girlfriend, Lisa Page
  • John Podesta
  • Samantha Power
  • Susan Rice
  • Alexander Vindman

This is gonna be FUN.

We can't help but notice that Adam Schiff is not on this list, but we'll assume he has his own special place on Patel's 'to-do' list. 

Recommended

And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Not. Enough. Popcorn.

==========================================================================

Related:

TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S FREAKING GOOOOOO

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post

Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)

Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on X Is a GLORIOUS Thing

========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DICK DURBIN JOE BIDEN MERRICK GARLAND KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL
Sam J.
Go Home, Bro, You're DRUNK: Adam Kinzinger's 'Trigger MAGA' Game BACKFIRES in a Most SPECTACULAR Way
Sam J.
Sean Duffy Tells Calif. Tomato-Throwing Protesters Where to Direct Their 'Train to Nowhere' Anger
Doug P.
Schiffing His Pants: A Panicked Adam Schiff Goes on MSNBC to Freak Out Over New FBI Director Kash Patel
Warren Squire
Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation
Aaron Walker
The Democrats' LATEST Attempt at Simping for the POOR IRS Getting Bullied by Mean Ol' Trump Is a DOOZY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And Here We GOOO! Data Republican Sets Her Sights on David Hogg and His PAC and HOO BOY This is BRUTAL Sam J.
Advertisement