Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on X Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on February 20, 2025
Within minutes of Kash Patel's confirmation, Dick Durbin already had this thread up on X crying and seething and b**ching and moaning about the evil Republicans who allowed this and how much he fears for the future of the FBI.

So you know he already had this written.

Or at least the idjits who intern for him did.

Take a look at this:

His thoughts.

*yawn*

The only ones who care about his thoughts are those of us waiting to point and laugh at him.

Dick doesn't seem to understand this only makes us like Patel more.

Keep going.

Perceived enemies.

That's adorable.

We watched it happen in real time, Dick. 

OH NO! The FBI will actually serve Americans again instead of Democrats.

The horror.

With his confirmation, we finally have HOPE for the future of the FBI.

Fixed it for him.

And it's a glorious day!

