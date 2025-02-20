Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on X Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Within minutes of Kash Patel's confirmation, Dick Durbin already had this thread up on X crying and seething and b**ching and moaning about the evil Republicans who allowed this and how much he fears for the future of the FBI.

So you know he already had this written.

Or at least the idjits who intern for him did.

Take a look at this:

Senate Republicans just confirmed a vengeful, extremist conspiracy theorist to be FBI Director.



My thoughts. A THREAD. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 20, 2025

His thoughts.

*yawn*

The only ones who care about his thoughts are those of us waiting to point and laugh at him.

After meeting with Mr. Patel, reviewing his record, and questioning him at his hearing, I am convinced that he has neither the experience, the judgment, nor the temperament to lead the FBI. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 20, 2025

Dick doesn't seem to understand this only makes us like Patel more.

Keep going.

My Senate Republican colleagues are willfully ignoring myriad red flags about Mr. Patel, especially his recurring instinct to threaten retribution against his and President Trump’s perceived enemies—they will soon come to regret this vote. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 20, 2025

Perceived enemies.

That's adorable.

We watched it happen in real time, Dick.

Mr. Patel has been open about his plans to dismantle the FBI.



His alleged directives as a private citizen have already thrown the Bureau into chaos. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 20, 2025

OH NO! The FBI will actually serve Americans again instead of Democrats.

The horror.

Mr. Patel will be a political and national security disaster.



With his confirmation, I fear for the future of the FBI. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 20, 2025

With his confirmation, we finally have HOPE for the future of the FBI.

Fixed it for him.

Senator Durbin has a case of the sads because his beloved Banana Republic is dead. — Busta Narrative (@BustaNarrative) February 20, 2025

And it's a glorious day!

