BUCKLE UP! Trump's Top Prosecutor Launches Operation Whirlwind and HOOBOY It's About to Get REAL for Dems

Democrats like Chuck Schumer, who have effed around and openly threatened public officials (like Elon Musk), are just about to 'find out' since Trump's top prosecutor, Ed Martin, has launched Operation Whirlwind.

This is gonna be fun unless of course, you're a Democrat, this this will not be any fun at all.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Trump’s top prosecutor Ed Martin launches 'Operation Whirlwind' to investigate Democrats for potentially threatening public officials—including Elon Musk.



Sen. Chuck Schumer & Rep. Robert Garcia already received inquiry letters over their remarks. pic.twitter.com/rtEc7PACNp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025

RUH-ROH.

Sounds like trouble in Democrat-ville.

Ed is not playin! There needs to be consequences for their vitriol and threats. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 20, 2025

Chuck Schumer is panicking! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 20, 2025

Great news. This Sh*t has to stop. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 20, 2025

Welcome to Trump 2.0 where there is no more playing along with the Democrats while they say horrible and stupid things about the president and his supporters. We watched them accuse Trump of horrible lies for four years and years (some morons still insist he called neo-Nazis very fine people); we watched them call him an insurrectionist, a traitor, and a plethora of terrible things that simply were untrue. Add the attacks we've seen on Elon Musk for daring to point out and remove fraud from our federal government, and Martin is going to be a very busy man.

Democrats are horrible people.

Sorry, not sorry.

-Maxine Waters

-LaMonica McIver

-Greg Casar

-Ayanna Presley

-Jan Schakowsky

-Ana Navarro



Possibly AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Ilhan Omar... — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 20, 2025

So many Democrats ... and this is just a partial list of the hateful people who have openly made threats.

No one is above the law — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) February 20, 2025

Not anymore.

