BUCKLE UP! Trump's Top Prosecutor Launches Operation Whirlwind and HOOBOY It's About to Get REAL for Dems

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on February 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Democrats like Chuck Schumer, who have effed around and openly threatened public officials (like Elon Musk), are just about to 'find out' since Trump's top prosecutor, Ed Martin, has launched Operation Whirlwind.

This is gonna be fun unless of course, you're a Democrat, this this will not be any fun at all.

Take a look:

RUH-ROH.

Sounds like trouble in Democrat-ville.

Welcome to Trump 2.0 where there is no more playing along with the Democrats while they say horrible and stupid things about the president and his supporters. We watched them accuse Trump of horrible lies for four years and years (some morons still insist he called neo-Nazis very fine people); we watched them call him an insurrectionist, a traitor, and a plethora of terrible things that simply were untrue. Add the attacks we've seen on Elon Musk for daring to point out and remove fraud from our federal government, and Martin is going to be a very busy man.

Democrats are horrible people.

Sorry, not sorry.

So many Democrats ... and this is just a partial list of the hateful people who have openly made threats.

Not anymore.

==========================================================================

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRATS MAXINE WATERS TRUMP

