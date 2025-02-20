Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in...
Sounds Sorta DICTATOR-Y! Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has Allegedly BLOCKED Trump's Truth Social in Ukraine

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Welp, it sounds like Zelenskyy has taken his ball and gone home.

At least when it comes to social media. 

We are seeing reports that he has blocked Trump's truth social in Ukraine. Granted, this is the same guy who has blocked free speech and elections in his country, so we're not entirely surprised, but still.

Not a great look, bro.

His post continues:

Attempts to access Truth Social from Ukrainian servers result in an empty 'loading' page.

Ukraine has a state-controlled media. Thus, it has had a blackout of Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social during the U.S. President's dispute with the Ukrainian president.

Trump recently blasted Zelensky on Truth Social.

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle," Trump wrote. 

"The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation," he added. 

"On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is 'MISSING.' He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden 'like a fiddle;," he continued.

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he will not have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration, can do," he said. 

"Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues….."

Donald Trump was responding to Zelenskyy claiming he lives in a "disinformation space" and suggesting he was repeating Russian talking points.

GARBAGE! JD Vance Breaks Out ALL the Facts in Straight-Fire Post Owning SCOLD Shaming Trump Over Ukraine
Sam J.
So put THAT in your pipe and smoke it!

Fair question

Will keep an eye on this one ... 

Tags: TRUMP TRUTH VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

