HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on our Bingo Card Today BUT We'll Take It

Trump doing laps at Daytona seemed to get under the Left's skin for some reason. Probably because it was awesome and reminded everyone how much our president kicks butt not to mention there was something very patriotic about it.

Advertisement

Maybe it bummed them out because Biden couldn't even ride his bicycle.

Your President couldn’t ride his bike across the street without falling.



My President does laps at Daytona.



We are not the same. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 16, 2025

We're not entirely sure what David Hogg was thinking when he tried to pick a fight with Gunther, but we learned long ago not to try and figure Hogg out. It only causes us headaches and likely drops our IQ by a dozen or so points every time.

Your president couldn’t ride a bike if he tried but go off about how sitting in a limo shows how strong he is. https://t.co/O7gb7OtcWl — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 17, 2025

Ok, Harvard. Whatever you say.

Enter James Woods.

Comma after “tried,” and “goes,” not “go.”



This knucklehead went to Harvard. 😂 https://t.co/0PXbA9Kfwe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 18, 2025

Admit it. You read this post in Woods' voice, especially the knucklehead part.

He went to Harvard, and it shows. — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 18, 2025

I'd like to see him throw a ball...



Then, he can talk... — Gen X (@Rockhound151) February 18, 2025

Actually, no comma after tried because what follows is not an independent clause (“he” is missing), but it goes without saying that “goes” is the correct verb form 🤣 — Dawn (@Xpets4trump) February 18, 2025

There's always one.

"In every disaster throughout American history, there always seems to be a man from Harvard in the middle of it." -Thomas Sowell — Buck at Large (@BuckatLarge1) February 18, 2025

Wise words from Sowell.

As usual.

==========================================================================

Related:

Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions

LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with Sean Duffy About Air Safety

So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on 60 Minutes? There's WAY MORE to the Story

Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)

Promises Made, Promises KEPT! --> Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever and CUE the Shrieking

========================================================================