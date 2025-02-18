Unhinged Resistance Lefty Thinks She's Found More Irrefutable Proof Trump Is Just Like...
STILL Not Getting It: The Hill's Hot Take on Trump's 'White' Cabinet the...
OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit...

HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on our Bingo Card Today BUT We'll Take It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on February 18, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Trump doing laps at Daytona seemed to get under the Left's skin for some reason. Probably because it was awesome and reminded everyone how much our president kicks butt not to mention there was something very patriotic about it.

Maybe it bummed them out because Biden couldn't even ride his bicycle. 

We're not entirely sure what David Hogg was thinking when he tried to pick a fight with Gunther, but we learned long ago not to try and figure Hogg out. It only causes us headaches and likely drops our IQ by a dozen or so points every time.

Ok, Harvard. Whatever you say.

Enter James Woods.

Admit it. You read this post in Woods' voice, especially the knucklehead part.

There's always one.

Wise words from Sowell.

As usual.

