HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on...
Media's Panic Attack Over DOGE Sends Liberal Elites & Dems Packing
LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with...
So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on...
Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left...
Promises Made, Promises KEPT! Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever...
'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING...
Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA...
PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with...
VIP
STILL Not Getting It: The Hill's Hot Take on Trump's 'White' Cabinet the...
OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit...
BOOMITY! JD Vance DROPS German Politician Accusing Him of Assaulting European DeMoCrAcY As...
All-Time BACKFIRE: WaPo Steps on Rake Trying to Scare America About Social Security...
'Accountability WILL Be Coming': Pete Hegseth Announces Afghanistan Withdrawal Investigati...

Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Dr. Deborah Birx seems to be spilling the beans in an effort to save her own skin where COVID is concerned. How kind of her now years later when the damage has already been done to come forward with some truths we already knew. 

Advertisement

The same truths they called many of us conspiracy theorists for pushing.

Take a look at this:

Say it ain't so.

Post continues:

... admitted during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored that the government botched the COVID response by overlooking early treatment.

“What I witnessed was a lot of undiagnosed disease that could have been treated early that then resulted in COVID deaths,” Birx lamented.

You don't say? And shocker, Birx cares more about her own skin than anything else.

Recommended

LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with Sean Duffy About Air Safety
Sam J.
Advertisement

And nobody is surprised.

Post continues:

... have been rolled out for the people that were at risk for severe disease because that’s what the vaccine was developed for,” Birx said.

She also confessed the COVID shot was never “designed” to prevent infection:“That is not what the COVID vaccine was designed to do. It wasn’t designed against infection.”

Now she tells us.

Now she tells us, indeed.

Post continues:

... that it wasn’t even designed to prevent infection.

And we all collectively say, 'DUH.'

Advertisement

==========================================================================

Related:

LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with Sean Duffy About Air Safety

So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on 60 Minutes? There's WAY MORE to the Story

Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)

Promises Made, Promises KEPT! --> Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever and CUE the Shrieking

'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING MUST-READ

Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies

========================================================================

Tags: CONSPIRACY FAUCI COVID DEBORAH BIRX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with Sean Duffy About Air Safety
Sam J.
We Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on our Bingo Card Today BUT We'll Take It
Sam J.
So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on 60 Minutes? There's WAY MORE to the Story
Sam J.
Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)
Sam J.
Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies
Sam J.
'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING MUST-READ
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with Sean Duffy About Air Safety Sam J.
Advertisement