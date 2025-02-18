Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions

Dr. Deborah Birx seems to be spilling the beans in an effort to save her own skin where COVID is concerned. How kind of her now years later when the damage has already been done to come forward with some truths we already knew.

The same truths they called many of us conspiracy theorists for pushing.

Take a look at this:

Dr. Deborah Birx Makes Two Shocking COVID Admissions



The “conspiracy theorists” were right again.



🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/TcUOg6P6Y9 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 18, 2025

Say it ain't so.

The narrative surrounding the COVID crisis is crumbling, and now Dr. Deborah Birx is admitting what the “conspiracy theorists” knew all along in an apparent effort to save her own skin.



Dr. Birx, who served as White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under President Trump,… pic.twitter.com/EHSx2zWLAT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 18, 2025

Post continues:

... admitted during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored that the government botched the COVID response by overlooking early treatment. “What I witnessed was a lot of undiagnosed disease that could have been treated early that then resulted in COVID deaths,” Birx lamented.

You don't say? And shocker, Birx cares more about her own skin than anything else.

Birx literally echoed what dissident doctors had been saying from day one: Early treatment saves lives.



Instead of listening, they silenced doctors like @MdBreathe, threatened to take away their licenses and let people die. pic.twitter.com/mvd9S2tzO0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 18, 2025

And nobody is surprised.

Now, Birx is throwing more health officials under the bus, claiming the vaccine rollout also ignored the science. She stated that the mRNA jab was developed to target those at high risk of severe illness, not specifically the general population.



“The messenger RNA vaccine should… pic.twitter.com/kjFF9H4sri — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 18, 2025

Post continues:

... have been rolled out for the people that were at risk for severe disease because that’s what the vaccine was developed for,” Birx said. She also confessed the COVID shot was never “designed” to prevent infection:“That is not what the COVID vaccine was designed to do. It wasn’t designed against infection.” Now she tells us.

Now she tells us, indeed.

This goes against the narrative we were all fed—that everyone needed to get vaccinated to “protect grandma.”



People lost their jobs because of this lie.



Four years later, they’re reluctantly admitting that young people were never the intended primary target for the jab—and that… pic.twitter.com/eT2YGtwAnZ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 18, 2025

Post continues:

... that it wasn’t even designed to prevent infection.

And we all collectively say, 'DUH.'

