Biden's Continued Presence Reminds His Fellow Democrats What a Disaster the Man Is

Dear Joe Biden, how can we miss you if you won't go away?

That seems to be the plea the Democratic Party is making after another series of embarrassing interviews, including on 'The View.'

'It's time for Joe Biden to go away': Democrats are triggered by Biden's return to the spotlight https://t.co/bH7yjlMyMk — POLITICO (@politico) May 11, 2025

More from Politico:

In a wide-ranging interview on 'The View' with former First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday, Biden owned up to his role in Donald Trump’s return to power even as he defended his decision to stay in the race as long as he did last year. But if he was expecting a warm reception, he’s not getting it. Many in his party are desperate to turn the page on Biden’s presidency, craving new leaders and fresh faces as Democrats look to find a way out of the political wilderness.

'It’s time for Joe Biden to go away with all due respect and let the next generation of Democrats take the mantle,' said Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha. 'Every time he appears on a show or says something, it’s just another week or a month that we have to defend him and remind everybody that we got beat by Donald Trump, again.' 'For those of us trying to rebuild the brand, it does no good when you’re constantly reminded about the old brand that won’t go away,' Rocha said, adding that the only good thing about the interview is that it was quickly overtaken by news of the selection of a new pope.

Let's be clear what this is about: the more Joe Biden is in front of the cameras, the less plausible the Democrats' denial of his cognitive condition becomes and the same for the media cover-up of his cognitive decline.

He makes them look bad in the public eye and that's all they care about.

Because it throws their lie in their faces. Yours as well. — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) May 11, 2025

And yet here's Politico, running interference for the Democratic Party.

But he's in perfect health. Best shape he's ever been. Runs rings around staff a hundred years younger. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) May 12, 2025

Sharp as a tack.

Or something.

“For some Democrats, Biden’s return only pulled attention away from that string of good news for the party.” pic.twitter.com/jADF2oSxzU — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 12, 2025

What string of good news?

Democrats and journos promised us all he was okay for four years. What changed? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) May 12, 2025

Their polling.

Gee, were Republicans actually correct that there was something wrong with Biden?



Who was actually running the country then?

Who actually signed the numerous blanket pardons and why?



Maybe “fight Republicans always” isn’t a good strategy? — Mushroomba (@ctdonath) May 12, 2025

It is not.

Six months ago they were saying he’s the greatest president in history. They said he deserved a spot on Mt Rushmore. What happened? https://t.co/ZaVUZrGeWv — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 12, 2025

The election happened.

Don't they want people to be reminded of all his tremendous successes that you talked about... how wonderful his presidency was? https://t.co/umfzYGnyIY — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) May 12, 2025

Weird how they aren't singing his praises.

Why, what's wrong with Joe Biden? https://t.co/Udboqv25Fo — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 12, 2025

Please, tell us, Politico.

The people who accused us of pushing “cheap fakes” for being honest about Biden’s condition don’t get to be “triggered” by his continued existence now. https://t.co/PnY9cyX06e — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 12, 2025

THIS.

Oh, he was consequential. Just not in the way Pelosi thinks.

This makes me want to see the senile old fool trotted out by his elder abusing wife even more. https://t.co/wwmEN9r88P — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) May 12, 2025

Yeah, it kinda does.

And Jill Biden is just petty enough that she'll do this to spite the Democrats.

Pass the popcorn.

