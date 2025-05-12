Biden's Continued Presence Reminds His Fellow Democrats What a Disaster the Man Is

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 12, 2025
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

Dear Joe Biden, how can we miss you if you won't go away?

That seems to be the plea the Democratic Party is making after another series of embarrassing interviews, including on 'The View.'

More from Politico:

In a wide-ranging interview on 'The View' with former First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday, Biden owned up to his role in Donald Trump’s return to power even as he defended his decision to stay in the race as long as he did last year. But if he was expecting a warm reception, he’s not getting it. Many in his party are desperate to turn the page on Biden’s presidency, craving new leaders and fresh faces as Democrats look to find a way out of the political wilderness.


'It’s time for Joe Biden to go away with all due respect and let the next generation of Democrats take the mantle,' said Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha. 'Every time he appears on a show or says something, it’s just another week or a month that we have to defend him and remind everybody that we got beat by Donald Trump, again.'

'For those of us trying to rebuild the brand, it does no good when you’re constantly reminded about the old brand that won’t go away,' Rocha said, adding that the only good thing about the interview is that it was quickly overtaken by news of the selection of a new pope.

Let's be clear what this is about: the more Joe Biden is in front of the cameras, the less plausible the Democrats' denial of his cognitive condition becomes and the same for the media cover-up of his cognitive decline.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
He makes them look bad in the public eye and that's all they care about.

And yet here's Politico, running interference for the Democratic Party.

Sharp as a tack.

Or something.

What string of good news?

Their polling.

It is not.

The election happened.

Weird how they aren't singing his praises.

Please, tell us, Politico.

THIS.

Oh, he was consequential. Just not in the way Pelosi thinks.

Yeah, it kinda does.

And Jill Biden is just petty enough that she'll do this to spite the Democrats.

Pass the popcorn.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
