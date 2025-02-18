LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with Sean Duffy About Air Safety

Would you look at that? NOW Pete Buttigieg cares about transportation? Huh, he must've finally gotten back from his vacation. Please note we did not make a breastfeeding joke here ... oh darn it. Would you look at that? We just did, by accident.

Advertisement

Our bad.

The flying public needs answers. How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why? — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 17, 2025

Current Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, is having NONE of Pete's BS:

Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system. In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world.



Here’s the… https://t.co/LCL1dswC2T — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 18, 2025

His post continues:

Here’s the truth: the FAA alone has a staggering 45,000 employees. Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go. Mayor Pete chose to use this amazing department—that is so critical to America’s success—as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense. Not to mention that over 90% of the workforce under his leadership were working from home - including him. The building was empty! When we finally get a full accounting of his mismanagement, I look forward to hearing from him. In the meantime, I will not rest until I return the Department of Transportation and its incredible employees to its mission of efficiency and safety.

And THAT is how you do it.

Bookmark this. It clearly lays out the problems with the aviation system in early 2023, problems that Buttigieg ignored. Terrible indictment of Pete. pic.twitter.com/NFEs9gEQNy — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 18, 2025

Mayor Pete spent more time calling bridges racist than fixing problems. If we need someone to yell at infrastructure for not being woke enough, we know who to call. ✌️ — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 18, 2025

Pete tried to fire back:

At least one of the claims here (concerning telework rates) is demonstrably false, so forgive us for seeking more specifics on the rest. Is the Secretary claiming, and will he show, that none of the hundreds of FAA personnel he just fired were important to safety? — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 18, 2025

Seems Pete doesn't want to talk about how much time he spent on vacation, 'nursing' his new infants, or calling roads racist.

Funny how that works out.

==========================================================================

Related:

So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on 60 Minutes? There's WAY MORE to the Story

Advertisement

Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)

Promises Made, Promises KEPT! --> Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever and CUE the Shrieking

'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING MUST-READ

Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies

========================================================================