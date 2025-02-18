HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on...
Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO...
Media's Panic Attack Over DOGE Sends Liberal Elites & Dems Packing
So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on...
Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left...
Promises Made, Promises KEPT! Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever...
'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING...
Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA...
PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with...
VIP
STILL Not Getting It: The Hill's Hot Take on Trump's 'White' Cabinet the...
OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit...
BOOMITY! JD Vance DROPS German Politician Accusing Him of Assaulting European DeMoCrAcY As...
All-Time BACKFIRE: WaPo Steps on Rake Trying to Scare America About Social Security...
'Accountability WILL Be Coming': Pete Hegseth Announces Afghanistan Withdrawal Investigati...

LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with Sean Duffy About Air Safety

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:51 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Would you look at that? NOW Pete Buttigieg cares about transportation? Huh, he must've finally gotten back from his vacation. Please note we did not make a breastfeeding joke here ... oh darn it. Would you look at that? We just did, by accident.

Advertisement

Our bad.

Current Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, is having NONE of Pete's BS:

His post continues:

Here’s the truth: the FAA alone has a staggering 45,000 employees. Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go. 

Mayor Pete chose to use this amazing department—that is so critical to America’s success—as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense. Not to mention that over 90% of the workforce under his leadership were working from home - including him. The building was empty! 

When we finally get a full accounting of his mismanagement, I look forward to hearing from him.

In the meantime, I will not rest until I return the Department of Transportation and its incredible employees to its mission of efficiency and safety.

Recommended

Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions
Sam J.
Advertisement

And THAT is how you do it.

Pete tried to fire back:

Seems Pete doesn't want to talk about how much time he spent on vacation, 'nursing' his new infants, or calling roads racist.

Funny how that works out.

==========================================================================

Related:

So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on 60 Minutes? There's WAY MORE to the Story

Advertisement

Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)

Promises Made, Promises KEPT! --> Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever and CUE the Shrieking

'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING MUST-READ

Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies

========================================================================

Tags: AIRPLANE SAFETY PETE BUTTIGIEG SEAN DUFFY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions
Sam J.
We Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on our Bingo Card Today BUT We'll Take It
Sam J.
So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on 60 Minutes? There's WAY MORE to the Story
Sam J.
Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)
Sam J.
Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies
Sam J.
'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING MUST-READ
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions Sam J.
Advertisement