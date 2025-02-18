'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING MUST-READ

As Twitchy readers know, Mehdi Hasan has gradually shown himself to be more than just a hate-filled troll, going so far as to post about Trump making plane crashes great again. There is a lot more to his story, though, and thanks to Asra Nomani, we can all see it for ourselves.

Take a look.

As a journalist, I have been reporting on the insidious tactics of Mehdi Hasan for over a decade, and he is a key character in my book, #WokeArmy, about the network of Islamists working with leftists to destroy the West and now also Israel and India.



In the world of malign… https://t.co/Dk5PuunoiG — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) February 18, 2025

Her post continues:

In the world of malign foreign influence, @mehdirhasan should have to register with the U.S. Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registry Act (FARA). He is not a journalist; he is a Qatar-paid propagandist. He works for Al-Jazeera, is paid by the Islamist government of Qatar and is a paid propagandist for the ruling family of Qatar, which DENIES citizens and journalists ANY free speech rights. He works for Al-Jazeera, is paid by the Islamist government of Qatar and is a paid propagandist for the ruling family of Qatar, which DENIES citizens and journalists ANY free speech rights.

Interrupting to say ... YIKES.

He is a leader in the @OIC_OCI campaign, started in 2005, to use “Islamophobia” to deflect from any responsibility for Islamic extremists. He is also a leader in the anti-India, anti-Hindu campaign of his Islamist bosses in Qatar. Cue up Mehdi’s next move: he will claim the @JDVance criticism of him is “Islamophobic” and “racist.”

But wait, there's more!

CONFIRMED: Feb. 16, 9:05 PM, Mehdi Hasan wrote: “Make American Planes Crash Again.”



He deleted the tweet and called critics “Islamophobic.”



What you must know: Mehdi Hasan is a decade in the making in our great United States. @JDVance, America let in his malign foreign… pic.twitter.com/1a8cJ446d7 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) February 18, 2025

Her post continues:

America let in his malign foreign influence and gave him a stage at @MSNBC to spew his propaganda. He once begged me to come on his show. I refused. I know what he is: a propagandist for Qatar. Mehdi entered the U.S. in about 2015 on a visa during the Obama administration to work in the DC for Qatar’s @AlJazeera. He also got a job at @Georgetown’s anti-Jew Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding and @bridgeinit, which spews hate daily against the U.S., Israel, India and Muslim reformers and others who challenge Islamism.

Seeing a pattern with Hasan.

Mehdi works closely with the center’s director, @JonathanACBrown, the rabid anti-Jew son-in-law of convicted terrorism conspirator Sami Ali-Arian. Brown is is the golden boy of Islamists in America, married to Al-Arian’s daughter, Leila, and she works where? Qatar’s Al-Jazeera, which cheered the 9/11 and 10/7 attacks. I hope the dots connect. These characters fill the pages of #WokeArmy, and if you love America, I urge all of you to learn their names and their stories. And their agenda to destroy America, Israel and India.

The dots seem to connect.

CNN fired Ryan Girdusky for joking that Mehdi Hasan supports terrorists.



Mehdi Hasan: pic.twitter.com/1BjV62Pk7q — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 18, 2025

Eyal's got a point, ya' know.

