OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit Funniest Thing YET

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban is headlining some sad little Never Trump grifter gathering behind the claim of 'principles first.' Granted, we're not entirely sure they even know what their principles are at this point, considering most of them have joined the dark side because Orange Man bad, but still ...

They HAD to know X would have a heyday with this, right? Surely their principles include some level of self-awareness?

Then again, maybe not.

What a cursed image pic.twitter.com/KCQwnB5Qzb — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 18, 2025

Heh.

Awww, Heath Mayo isn't quite as amused by Ryan's post as we and the rest of X are.

This was also pretty dumb but then again, no one has ever accused any of these so-called principles first people of being the brightest crayons in the box.

You got us, Ryan. The “Won’t Bend the Knee” caucus. Of course we’re cursed!



How could any of us hold a candle to the truly obedient—like the esteemed Kash Patel, prison convict Steve Bannon, or child predator Matt Gaetz?



If those are the folks cursing us, bring on the arrows. https://t.co/ywWNSkt0gL — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) February 18, 2025

They literally bent the knee to Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

But, alright.

Ryan fired back:

Get a life. You’ve been losing consistently for a decade.



Throw as many conferences as you want, you’re the Lincoln Project without the pederasty https://t.co/Nmlhe5SKst — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 18, 2025

OOF.

And yeah, it didn't get any better for Heath.

Heath is ostensibly a lawyer, so he ought to know that calling @mattgaetz a “child predator” is pretty solid grounds for a libel suit. https://t.co/k732tP82nS — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 18, 2025

That too. You'd think he'd know better than to libel Gaetz this way, but here we are.

My brother in Christ, you literally have multiple people at your conference who became Democrats and changed almost every principle they had on policy to oppose Trump.



The knee bending happened a long time ago. https://t.co/NMUtQMavuR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 18, 2025

SEE?

This is just a list of people who will never be welcomed back to the conservative voters. Thank you for the list. https://t.co/VeShMwoqmz — BlackIntel (The pulse of Conservative Black USA) (@Blackintel1) February 18, 2025

Tough crowd.

But also a well-deserved one.

