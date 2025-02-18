VIP
A Weimar Republic, If We Can Avoid It

OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit Funniest Thing YET

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on February 18, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban is headlining some sad little Never Trump grifter gathering behind the claim of 'principles first.' Granted, we're not entirely sure they even know what their principles are at this point, considering most of them have joined the dark side because Orange Man bad, but still ... 

They HAD to know X would have a heyday with this, right? Surely their principles include some level of self-awareness?

Then again, maybe not.

Heh.

Awww, Heath Mayo isn't quite as amused by Ryan's post as we and the rest of X are. 

This was also pretty dumb but then again, no one has ever accused any of these so-called principles first people of being the brightest crayons in the box.

They literally bent the knee to Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

But, alright.

Ryan fired back:

OOF.

And yeah, it didn't get any better for Heath.

That too. You'd think he'd know better than to libel Gaetz this way, but here we are.

SEE?

Tough crowd.

But also a well-deserved one.

==========================================================================

========================================================================

