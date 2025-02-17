CLASSY: Jasmine Crockett Uses Trashy President's Day Greeting to Lash Out at Black Woman Who OWNED Her

As Twitchy readers know, an educated Black woman knocked Jasmine Crockett down a peg or two for attacking Elon Musk and protecting corruption in the federal government. It appears Crockett saw the video and is not too happy about it.

Advertisement

She posted on X as her normal, usual, classy self:

Happy Presidents’ Day to those that weren’t psychopaths worshipping Putin who spout lies off as consistently as the rest of us take our breaths. Oh and no happy Presidents’ Day to shadow presidents either.



SN: shadow pres is in his feelings. I see they found an uneducated black… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 17, 2025

Her post continues:

... to rant. FYI, The internet can tell you which committees I’m on, boo. AGAIN, y’all love a fool. Learn civics too… ask your new Boo Elon to come before Congress under penalty for any lies… and to testify and give recommendations. THE POWER OF THE PURSE belongs to Congress as laid out in the Constitution… Elon ain’t got that power! Can anyone who actually watches @cspan guess what committees I’m on?!

She mad.

Truth hurts, eh Jasmine?

Jasmine, that was a whole lot of words to say absolutely nothing. Maybe spend less time ranting on X and more time actually reading the Constitution you claim to know. Congress has the purse, but Musk has the brains, big difference. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) February 17, 2025

Girl, you’re a train wreck. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) February 17, 2025

This is an insult to train wrecks everywhere.

Defending waste, fraud and abuse is the wrong side.

But you do you.

Boo. — Texas Guy (@texasguyaf) February 17, 2025

Yeah.

Boo.

==========================================================================

Related:

MSNBC Analyst NOW Comparing DOGE to Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal That Killed 13 Service Members (Watch)

Come Get SOME: Sleazy Leftist Attorney At HEART of Trump Lawfare THREATENS Elon Musk/DOGE and HOO BOY

'Clickbait BULLS**T!' Eric Swalwell Learns the Hard Way X Is DONE Letting Him Blatantly LIE About Trump

'Dear GOD. Resign!' Margaret Brennan Shares Transcript of Her Marco Rubio Interview, Makes Things WORSE

Learned NOTHING! Scott Jennings All But THANKS Tom Hanks for Ensuring Democrats NEVER Win Again and LOL

THIS! Black Woman Lights Jasmine Crockett UP for Attacking Elon Musk and Trying to HIDE Gov Fraud (Watch)

=========================================================================