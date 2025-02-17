CLASSY: Jasmine Crockett Uses Trashy President's Day Greeting to Lash Out at Black Woman Who OWNED Her

CLOWN: After Falling for an Obvious Parody Account, Chris Murphy Pivots to Lying...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers know, an educated Black woman knocked Jasmine Crockett down a peg or two for attacking Elon Musk and protecting corruption in the federal government. It appears Crockett saw the video and is not too happy about it.

She posted on X as her normal, usual, classy self:

Her post continues:

... to rant. FYI, The internet can tell you which committees I’m on, boo. AGAIN, y’all love a fool. Learn civics too… ask your new Boo Elon to come before Congress under penalty for any lies… and to testify and give recommendations. THE POWER OF THE PURSE belongs to Congress as laid out in the Constitution… Elon ain’t got that power! 

Can anyone who actually watches @cspan guess what committees I’m on?! 

She mad.

Truth hurts, eh Jasmine?

This is an insult to train wrecks everywhere.

Yeah. 

Boo.

