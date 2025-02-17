Come Get SOME: Sleazy Leftist Attorney at HEART of Trump Lawfare THREATENS Elon Musk/DOGE and HOO BOY

What sort of douchebag would ever side with the federal government and corruption against the people? Oh, wait ... we know.

This sort of douchebag.

Musk is acting like he runs the U.S. government—but the Constitution does not allow an unelected super-president



We’re taking him & DOGE to court to impose consequences



I’ll discuss tonight at 6PM ET on @MSNBC w/ @CapehartJ pic.twitter.com/5FlSvnMRCY — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) February 16, 2025

Full disclosure: when we first came across this post, we didn't really know who Norm Eisen was.

What are you trying to hide, Norm?



Any of that money happen to reach your pockets or your organizations? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

It's a good question.

And HOO BOY, the answers are pretty damn damning.

Most are aware of Norm Eisen but not everyone is aware of just how pervasive Eisen (and his legal attacks) have been - and how he's weaved his way through all the major events of the last eight years.



After Ben Wittes first invoked the use of Lawfare against Trump (a month… — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 17, 2025

His post continues:

... before the 2016 election), Eisen responded by ramping up his legal efforts at Brookings - and soon became the effective outside legal counsel for Mueller’s special counsel investigation. Eisen even developed specific legal strategies for Mueller to use. Before Mueller's report was even released Eisen shifted seamlessly to impeachment counsel for House Dems - where he drafted ten different articles of impeachment against Trump. All of which were written a month before Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into Trump. Eisen continued his work - re-aligning with CREW (he was co-founder). Eisen also participated in and directed pre-election wargames that mysteriously predicted the election outcome with eerie precision. Eisen was also working with another longtime collaborator, Michael Podhorzer, on Dem efforts in the 2020 election. Podhorzer has been called the Architect of the 2020 election. Eisen then moved on to seemingly direct all the legal cases against Trump. Eisen appears to have written (on background) many of the drafts for Fani Willis - and developed many of the strategic attacks for Jack Smith. It’s not us saying this. Eisen’s published multiple volumes on each section I’ve mentioned through Brookings Institute whee he’s a senior fellow. Eisen’s also directly tied in - and working with - Mary McCord and her lawfare group at Georgetown. They reportedly meet weekly by phone - and their group includes all the msnbc legal talking heads. A known area of specific focus is restricting Trump's use of the Insurrection Act to quell violent protests & riots. Eisen also has a new working group called State Democracy Defenders Action acting in conjunction with his lawfare partners and most of the media’s legal talking heads. And it looks like they're trying to push a Color Revolution in response to Trump’s new presidency. Eisen has recently been bragging on MSNBC about his role in getting an activist judge to temporarily rule against DOGE. So beyond the obvious questions surrounding Eisen, who has been paying for all these legal attacks?

Ooh ooh, we have some ideas!

Hello Mr. Eisen,



You have a long history with NGOs—Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institute, a tenure at the Anti-Defamation League, and most notably, founding the States United Democracy Center (EIN 861704152).



Your organization boasts an impressive roster:



🔵 Janet… pic.twitter.com/h6yU52AjLG — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 17, 2025

Her post continues:

Janet Napolitano (Director): Former Governor of Arizona Tom Ridge (Director): First Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Christine Todd Whitman (Co-Chair): Former Republican Governor of New Jersey and Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush. Michael Steele (Director): Former RNC chair Michael Chertoff (Director): Former United States Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush Joanna Lydgate (President): Former Chief Deputy Attorney General of Massachusetts under a Democratic administration Tom Coleman (Director): Former House Representative from Missouri Donald Ayer (Director): Former Deputy Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush However, its website states absolutely nothing of what they do except a bunch of vaguities about defending democracy and a few papers. The paid officers are getting handsomely paid: Joanna Lydgate (President) ($382,382)

Jenn Fogel-Bublick (Chief Operating Officer) ($282,532)

Christine Sun (Legal Director) ($246,932) T

hania Sanchez (Research Director) ($215,227)

Gillian Feiner (Senior Counsel) ($211,443)

Elizabeth Ulmer (Svp, Communications) ($224,448)

Dax Goldstein (Senior Counsel) ($213,245) Almost all of the expenses go to salary, with the "Other" expenses going out to contractors. However, its website states absolutely nothing of what they do except a bunch of vaguities about defending democracy. So, I was wondering... what do you guys actually do? Turns out ... you have a YouTube channel and last year, you produced a very expensive-looking Muppet show. That's what you spend your 17 million dollars on. Muppets that have less than 200 views. That's your idea of election security. Creating animated puppet shows that nobody watches to lecture nonexistent viewers on election safety. Oh, and they're definitely produced by you, because I went to one of the websites linked in the video and it says "State United Democracy Center" at the bottom. Tell me, who the hell is donating you to do this? And why should we trust any of you neoconservatives with the responsibility of safeguarding "Democracy" and elections if your idea of doing so is producing puppet shows?

Hey, if Eisen wants to pick this fight with Elon that's on him.

Get yer corn and stay tuned.

