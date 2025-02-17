THIS! Black Woman Lights Jasmine Crockett UP for Attacking Elon Musk and Trying to HIDE Gov Fraud (Watch)

Jasmine Crockett has become the face of the new Democratic Party. For a while, we thought it would go back to being AOC and other members of 'The Squad,' but Crockett has even out-stupided them with her ridiculous rants about Elon Musk, DOGE, and defending corruption in our federal agencies. Oh sure, she pretends she's protecting Americans, but even the dumbest of the dumb can see that's not the truth.

Advertisement

Then again, all the Democrats have left is the dumbest of the dumb, so maybe this works for her and the dozens of people who still support her party.

Ahem.

Elon Musk shared this video from a Black woman, and guys, if you know who she is, please let us know because WE ADORE HER.

She just lights Crockett up - watch:

What about the oppression of the American taxpayer? YES. Taxpayers come in all colors, sexes, creeds, persuasions, and abilities. Why not fight that oppression? OH, that's right, because, like other Democrats, Crockett does not want the spigot turned off, and without our tax dollars, there IS no spigot.

Jasmine Crockett really thinks we’re dumb. The American people, black and white are rising up, together, and that kills the left. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) February 17, 2025

Democrats need division for their party to survive.

Democrats need envy and anger for their party to survive.

Democrats need ignorance for their party to survive.

Americans waking up and being informed, thanks in part to Elon Musk's DOGE, is problematic for them ... and we love it.

Everyone deserves to know truth where there tax money is going ? If not spent correctly ? Its the people's money . Elon paid more tax than anyone in America! President pays alot . They want to know keep people informed what they are finding out ?

How can that be wrong? ❤️💯👍 — Brian Schulz (@BrianSc40942702) February 17, 2025

It's only wrong to those who benefit from the fraud.

*cough cough*

==========================================================================

Related:

This Must END! JD Vance Doubles DOWN and BLASTS 60 Minutes for Supporting Censorship LUNACY in Europe

Al Sharpton Asks Maybe the DUMBEST Question Ever About Our Founders and Ted Cruz's Answer is PERFECTION

Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE Favorability Numbers

Thar She BLOWS! Amy Klobuchar Completely LOSES It Melting Down in Tirade of Lies About Trump Cuts (Watch)



DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets a RUDE Awakening

=========================================================================