THIS! Black Woman Lights Jasmine Crockett UP for Attacking Elon Musk and Trying to HIDE Gov Fraud (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 17, 2025
AngieArtist

Jasmine Crockett has become the face of the new Democratic Party. For a while, we thought it would go back to being AOC and other members of 'The Squad,' but Crockett has even out-stupided them with her ridiculous rants about Elon Musk, DOGE, and defending corruption in our federal agencies. Oh sure, she pretends she's protecting Americans, but even the dumbest of the dumb can see that's not the truth.

Then again, all the Democrats have left is the dumbest of the dumb, so maybe this works for her and the dozens of people who still support her party.

Ahem.

Elon Musk shared this video from a Black woman, and guys, if you know who she is, please let us know because WE ADORE HER.

She just lights Crockett up - watch:

What about the oppression of the American taxpayer? YES. Taxpayers come in all colors, sexes, creeds, persuasions, and abilities. Why not fight that oppression? OH, that's right, because, like other Democrats, Crockett does not want the spigot turned off, and without our tax dollars, there IS no spigot.

Democrats need division for their party to survive. 

Democrats need envy and anger for their party to survive.

Democrats need ignorance for their party to survive.

Americans waking up and being informed, thanks in part to Elon Musk's DOGE, is problematic for them ... and we love it.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's only wrong to those who benefit from the fraud.

*cough cough*

==========================================================================

