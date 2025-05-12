The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape

As Paul Harvey used to say, "And now, the rest of the story." KGW8 reports that a "Spokane man" faces assault charges after allegedly elbowing an ICE agent in the face during his detention. "Martin Diaz now faces an assault charge that potentially carries a 20-year prison sentence, but the court … was focused on whether he should be released or kept in federal custody until his trial date," they report.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, English professor Jennifer Wren demands justice for Diaz.

Martin Diaz came to the U.S. as a toddler, fleeing cartel violence. His family had proof of the danger—and hope for safety here. He married a U.S. citizen, and after years of waiting, their visa case finally moved forward.



Days later, ICE showed up at their Spokane home with no… pic.twitter.com/KtkEfxEiMn — Jennifer Get In Good Trouble (@TheJenniWren) May 10, 2025

Her post continues:

… warrant, no ID, and no regard for the law. His wife wasn’t home, but a roommate filmed everything. When he asked for badge numbers, agents said, “None of your business.” Then they assaulted Martin and dragged him away. Now ICE is charging him with assault. But the video tells the truth. This is what ICE does—lie, escalate, and disappear people. Kendall Diaz spoke out at the Spokane Fights Back rally. We echo her call: Deportation is not an option. We demand justice. #OnYourSide #DemsUnited

Ah, the video tells the truth, just like the ICE bodycam video shows how ICE manhandled Rep. LaMonica McIver and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman as they tried to tour that ICE detention facility in New Jersey as part of their "oversight" duties.

The Left's new hero is an illegal immigrant with a rape case and two felony convictions. https://t.co/grbhg7xuzu pic.twitter.com/d5BeUnQXvO — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) May 11, 2025

Thomas Clouse and Alexandra Duggan report for The Chronicle under the headline, "Man without a country: ICE arrests Washington state resident brought to America as toddler":

But a week after his 18th birthday, Martin Diaz got arrested in a case that continues to complicate his efforts achieve legal status. On Nov. 1, 2007, Diaz was initially charged with third-degree rape when a girl alleged that the couple had sex without her consent. Diaz later pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was sentenced to a couple months in jail. That prompted what's called an "order of removal" regarding his legal status. In an effort to continue his efforts to get legal status, Diaz and his attorney, Frick, sought to have the order of removal vacated, but have been unsuccessful. Diaz filed for divorce from his first wife in 2015. But in 2017, Diaz had another scrape with the law that landed him a second felony conviction. Diaz was charged with felony domestic violence, but the victim was not his ex-wife. It was his ex-wife's father. Kendal Diaz explained that the ex-wife wanted Diaz to leave her house and he refused. She called her father to help and he and Diaz got into a fight in the front yard.

Huh, breaking the law complicated his efforts to achieve legal status. That sounds like his problem.

“The couple had sex without her consent.” “Scrape with the law.”



Imagine you have a Degree in Journalism. Maybe also in Women’s Studies. And you have to write this stuff. And you do



The pure genius of “the couple had sex without her consent.” OMG did you see what you did there https://t.co/cw2RTbWTYL — Curtis Yarvin (@curtis_yarvin) May 11, 2025

Advertisement

“as I come home from the believe all women me too conference, my mind races as to what angle to use when framing the criminal sexual conduct of a violent illegal alien as not really that bad because, after all, no human is illegal.” — NeverGunnaHappen (@nevergunahappen) May 12, 2025

KGW8 reports that "his defense also said that during his previous criminal charges, Diaz always appeared in court when ordered to and had no issues when he did serve jail time."

Imagine defending someone like this, with a violent criminal history & wanting to keep them in the US.



Go back to your home country. — K (@mrsrdc1) May 12, 2025

“Was sentenced to a couple months in jail”



Love the journalist’s choice of “a couple months” rather than the precise number like you’d expect in an article on a prison sentence. That subtle affectation of nonchalance, the implied shrugging of shoulders…Pulitzer-worthy! — D.B. Cooper (@rxntmw) May 11, 2025

Wait, the people who loudly pride themselves on nuance, context, and “media literacy” have been fetishizing the purity of abduction videos unsullied by even the most basic legal context? That can’t be right… — lodowick (@Lodowick_) May 12, 2025

"had sex without her consent.”

Brand me as being old-fashioned. But didn't that USED TO BE CALLED .... rape? — Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) May 12, 2025

Advertisement

It’s written so weirdly you’d think they’re describing a threesome. But no, just describing rape in a way that removes the rapist’s criminal agency — childishgiambona (@childishgiambon) May 12, 2025

They really do care more about illegal immigrants than American citizens. I honestly can’t wrap my head around how anyone thinks that makes sense. — Andrew Alvarez (@theOGalv) May 11, 2025

Man without a country … he was brought here illegally by his parents as a toddler and grew up to be a rapist. He has a country and he's going back to it.

***