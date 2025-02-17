Al Sharpton Asks Maybe the DUMBEST Question Ever About Our Founders and Ted Cruz's Answer is PERFECTION

Al Sharpton seems very distraught now that Trump is back in office. Clearly. He is so out of his mind that he on MSNBC and willingly made a joke of himself babbling about Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and how THEY would never even think of overthrowing a government.

'CAN YOU IMAGINE,' he asks.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

Al Sharpton Asks: Can you imagine if James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government?



🙄🙄pic.twitter.com/Swr2Gn7qjM — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 16, 2025

Ted Cruz with the number one answer of the day:

Same, bro. Same.

And holy Hell, Sharpton is ignorant.

Other than they did overthrow a government, I can’t imagine it. — Todd שמואל Mirkin 1/1024 Your 2nd Favorite Jew (@TMirkin) February 17, 2025

Right?!

Whoda thunk it?

Thomas Jefferson literally said “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time by the blood of patriots and tyrants…” — George (@BehizyTweets) February 16, 2025

Somebody give that racist hack a history book 📕 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 16, 2025

The book in question only uses small words and has plenty of pictures.

Jefferson literally signed the declaration of independence, and Madison, a close friend of Jefferson’s, is considered the father of the constitution. So, yes, the Brits would consider them both insurrectionists. — Gedalya Storm (@GedalyaStorm) February 17, 2025

1) Taking Constitutional Control over the Executive Branch is not overthrowing the Government @TheRevAl

2) Yes, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson literally overthrew the government



🤦🏼‍♂️ — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) February 16, 2025

Is there anybody with a brain in the Democrat Party? Just one person. pic.twitter.com/B6msh2aSku — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 16, 2025

We are most definitely starting to wonder.

