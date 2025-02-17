Al Sharpton Asks Maybe the DUMBEST Question Ever About Our Founders and Ted Cruz's Answer is PERFECTION

This Must END! JD Vance Doubles DOWN and BLASTS 60 Minutes for Supporting...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on February 17, 2025

Al Sharpton seems very distraught now that Trump is back in office. Clearly. He is so out of his mind that he on MSNBC and willingly made a joke of himself babbling about Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and how THEY would never even think of overthrowing a government.

'CAN YOU IMAGINE,' he asks.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

Ted Cruz with the number one answer of the day:

Same, bro. Same.

And holy Hell, Sharpton is ignorant.

Right?!

Whoda thunk it?

The book in question only uses small words and has plenty of pictures.

We are most definitely starting to wonder.

