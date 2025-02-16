Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE Favorability Numbers

Canadian Crowd Boos the National Anthem and Team USA Comes Out Swinging at...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Trump made promises during his campaign that millions of Americans voted for.

Trump is keeping said promises which is why his favorability is so high.

Democrats can keep insisting Americans didn't 'vote for this,' but we did. Clearly. Otherwise, Trump wouldn't be so popular, and the Democrats wouldn't be so ridiculously unpopular. Maybe Hakeem Jeffries will finally accept it after listening to ABC's Jon Karl reading off Trump's MASSIVE (huge, yuge, large, etc.) favorability numbers.

His post continues:

60% favor expanding O&G production

59% favor declaring emergency at southern border

Trump has put Democrats in the position of opposing his massively popular positions — “defending the indefensible” — and they have no coherent answers.

And that's why they keep insisting Americans didn't vote for this because otherwise, they have to defend the indefensible. Granted, their platform has always been filled with the indefensible, but now they have to admit it's unpopular with the majority of Americans, and they just can't stand it.

You love to see it.

We prefer Temu Obama but Dime store Obama works as well.

