Multiple Victims, Including Trooper, Reported Shot at Baptist Church in Kentucky; Two Dead

Here's some news from Sunday we didn't hear a lot about, which is odd, because normally all of the gun control groups like Moms Demand and Giffords would be squawking about it. After shooting at a state trooper, a gunman fled to a nearby church, where he shot four people, two of whom died.

Fox News reports:

A suspect went on a shooting rampage in Kentucky on Sunday, injuring a state trooper before moving to a church and shooting four people, leaving two dead. Lexington Police Department Chief Lawrence Weathers said the spree started just before noon when a state trooper pulled the suspect over for a license plate reader alert. The suspect opened fire, injuring the trooper. It happened on Terminal Drive just outside Blue Grass Airport, but was unrelated to the airport. … After shooting the trooper, the suspect took off and carjacked a vehicle, Weathers said. No one was hurt in the carjacking. Police then utilized the department’s Air Support Unit and Real-Time Intelligence Center to track the suspect to Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington. The gunman opened fire on church property, killing two women and wounding two men. The two women fatally shot were identified by authorities as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32. One man was said to be in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Guy House. NBC News noted that House "had a lengthy criminal history spanning several years, including charges of domestic violence assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon and violating probation."

So far no motive has been released.

On July 13, 2025, Lexington Police Officers arrived at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in the 5800 block of Old Richmond Road for a shooting with multiple victims. The suspect is deceased. — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) July 13, 2025

Again, where are all of the gun control groups publicizing this incident?

Here's a photo of the suspect, according to a local television station.

Whole lotta liberal accounts deleting tweets right now…… pic.twitter.com/KXaaLAaAuE — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 14, 2025

Interesting keffiyeh for a Kentucky boy.

Kentucky Church Shooter "Guy House" was on felony probation when he did this shooting today.

2023 arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has violated probation numerous times. Including just a few months ago. He shouldn't even been on the streets. pic.twitter.com/RidUmordPy — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) July 14, 2025

The Palestinians have grounded their identity in terrorism for 30 years, so it seems natural that the movement attracts both evil and mentally-ill people attracted to violence. And the movement seems glad to have them. — Rubric Marlin (@RubricMarlin) July 14, 2025

I know a few of his close friends. It had nothing to do with Islam or religion. Period. — 🇺🇸Scarlett Mayhem🇺🇸 (@ScarlettO66) July 14, 2025

Ok, I'll bite. So what DID it have to do with, then ?



Seeing as you know a few of his close friends, and all. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) July 14, 2025

Yes, what did it have to do with? We're not getting much follow-up in the legacy news.

***