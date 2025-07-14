VIP
Multiple Victims, Including Trooper, Reported Shot at Baptist Church in Kentucky; Two Dead

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Here's some news from Sunday we didn't hear a lot about, which is odd, because normally all of the gun control groups like Moms Demand and Giffords would be squawking about it. After shooting at a state trooper, a gunman fled to a nearby church, where he shot four people, two of whom died.

Fox News reports:

A suspect went on a shooting rampage in Kentucky on Sunday, injuring a state trooper before moving to a church and shooting four people, leaving two dead.

Lexington Police Department Chief Lawrence Weathers said the spree started just before noon when a state trooper pulled the suspect over for a license plate reader alert. The suspect opened fire, injuring the trooper. It happened on Terminal Drive just outside Blue Grass Airport, but was unrelated to the airport.

After shooting the trooper, the suspect took off and carjacked a vehicle, Weathers said. No one was hurt in the carjacking.

Police then utilized the department’s Air Support Unit and Real-Time Intelligence Center to track the suspect to Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington.

The gunman opened fire on church property, killing two women and wounding two men. The two women fatally shot were identified by authorities as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32. One man was said to be in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Guy House. NBC News noted that House "had a lengthy criminal history spanning several years, including charges of domestic violence assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon and violating probation."

So far no motive has been released.

Again, where are all of the gun control groups publicizing this incident?

Here's a photo of the suspect, according to a local television station.

Interesting keffiyeh for a Kentucky boy.

Yes, what did it have to do with? We're not getting much follow-up in the legacy news.

***

