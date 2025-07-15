SCOTUS Decision has Linda McMahon Ready to Work Her Way Out of a Job

VIP
Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:30 AM on July 15, 2025
Twitchy

When President Trump won his second term in office back in November, there was no question what he intended to do with the Department of Education. Even the most casual campaign observer knew the President planned to dismantle the long-failed department.

He reiterated his plan when choosing Linda McMahon as his Secretary of Education. 'I want her to put herself out of a job,' the President said after her confirmation.

McMahon knew exactly what was expected of her, and she got to work bringing states into line with the President's agenda and beginning the process of dismantling the Education Department.

Of course, as they have done with much of the President's agenda, activist judges have attempted to out-legislate the President from the bench, blocking the termination of DoE employees.

Today, the Supreme Court ruled that the terminations and the initiative to dismantle the DoE are within the power of the Executive Branch. The Administration will need Congress to eliminate the Department, but with this ruling, they can continue to cut the oversized bureaucracy down to size.

McMahon took to X for a small victory lap after the ruling was announced.

The rest of McMahon's post:

While today’s ruling is a significant win for students and families, it is a shame that the highest court in the land had to step in to allow President Trump to advance the reforms Americans elected him to deliver using the authorities granted to him by the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Department of Education will now deliver on its mandate to restore excellence in American education. We will carry out the reduction in force to promote efficiency and accountability and to ensure resources are directed where they matter most – to students, parents, and teachers. As we return education to the states, this Administration will continue to perform all statutory duties while empowering families and teachers by reducing education bureaucracy.

 The ruling is another big win for the Trump Administration against a leftist judiciary determined to be part of the resistance.

We wonder if they're getting tired of losing yet?

The Secretary was given a mandate by the President, who was elected with a mandate. Returning education to the states is exactly what we voted for, and it's exactly what she intends to do.

Are you tired of winning yet? 

