SCOTUS Decision has Linda McMahon Ready to Work Her Way Out of a Job

When President Trump won his second term in office back in November, there was no question what he intended to do with the Department of Education. Even the most casual campaign observer knew the President planned to dismantle the long-failed department.

Advertisement

He reiterated his plan when choosing Linda McMahon as his Secretary of Education. 'I want her to put herself out of a job,' the President said after her confirmation.

McMahon knew exactly what was expected of her, and she got to work bringing states into line with the President's agenda and beginning the process of dismantling the Education Department.

Of course, as they have done with much of the President's agenda, activist judges have attempted to out-legislate the President from the bench, blocking the termination of DoE employees.

Today, the Supreme Court ruled that the terminations and the initiative to dismantle the DoE are within the power of the Executive Branch. The Administration will need Congress to eliminate the Department, but with this ruling, they can continue to cut the oversized bureaucracy down to size.

McMahon took to X for a small victory lap after the ruling was announced.

Today, the Supreme Court again confirmed the obvious: the President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch, has the ultimate authority to make decisions about staffing levels, administrative organization, and day-to-day operations of federal agencies. While… — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) July 14, 2025

The rest of McMahon's post:

While today’s ruling is a significant win for students and families, it is a shame that the highest court in the land had to step in to allow President Trump to advance the reforms Americans elected him to deliver using the authorities granted to him by the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Department of Education will now deliver on its mandate to restore excellence in American education. We will carry out the reduction in force to promote efficiency and accountability and to ensure resources are directed where they matter most – to students, parents, and teachers. As we return education to the states, this Administration will continue to perform all statutory duties while empowering families and teachers by reducing education bureaucracy.

The ruling is another big win for the Trump Administration against a leftist judiciary determined to be part of the resistance.

We wonder if they're getting tired of losing yet?

Fantastic win for the Trump Administration! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



Thank you for your leadership, Secretary McMahon. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZfmlzNFTox — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) July 14, 2025

Advertisement

Great news!



Make Public Education Great Again 💪💯🇺🇸 — Linda (@Linda0173987230) July 14, 2025

Linda McMahon is not going to tolerate corrupt unions and crooked Democrats ruining opportunities and education for our children over their selfishness and greed.



Thank you, Linda! 😃🇺🇲📚 — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) July 14, 2025

Keep up the good work! We want to see you work yourself out of a job. — Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) July 14, 2025

The Secretary was given a mandate by the President, who was elected with a mandate. Returning education to the states is exactly what we voted for, and it's exactly what she intends to do.

Are you tired of winning yet?

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.