HOO BOY: Redditor Posts About Left's 'Project 2029' and It's Nothing but a Fascist's Fantasy

A couple of weeks ago, the Left announced it was creating its own agenda to mirror 'Project 2025' -- the electoral boogeyman they tried scaring voters with.

Despite the fact that President Trump said he had no plans to implement 'Project 2025,' that was the narrative throughout the election cycle.

Advertisement

Redditors chimed in with their own vision for 2029, and it's as fascist and fanatical as you'd imagine:

Redditor writes "Project 2029" which includes:

- Forced re-education of MAGA

- Punitive taxes on MAGA businesses

- Prosecuting right-leaning billionaires

- Reparations pic.twitter.com/Zz60ue9MAl — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 13, 2025

'Food is illegal.'

Yeah, under communism, people do often starve.

Morons.

Who do they believe will enforce all of these childish demands? What do they think will happen? Peace? Harmony? Prosperity? None of these would happen. The system would ultimately collapse into anarchy. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 13, 2025

The police.

Who they plan on defunding.

Because they're morons.

The "democracy" party, right? — Jack (@SkipTerrio) July 13, 2025

Totes.

Sure, run on that. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 13, 2025

Maybe they can get the Democratic Party's approval rating into the single digits.

Yes, please make this your platform. Do a trial balloon of some of these for 2026 to see how it'll go. But remember they're midterms, so it's not the same as a Presidential race. You have to do it twice to be sure. — Wickedpissah (@stankadin) July 13, 2025

Let us know how that works out for ya, Lefties.

This writer is glad she wasn't the only one who caught that Freudian slip.

Surprisingly candid for a communist. Usually they make food scarce, not “illegal” per se. https://t.co/RdjUFqEPQu pic.twitter.com/7GVgT4BJtd — Lord Palmerston (@RHPalmerston3) July 13, 2025

Heh.

The leftist solution for wrong consciousness is always gulags or graves. https://t.co/4TcqSGDvQM — Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost (@Ne_pas_couvrir) July 13, 2025

Remember when they screamed Mike Pence was gonna put gays in camps?

Good times.

They just can't keep their authoritarian dreams to themselves, can they?



Never mind how childish and sophomoric this list is-->how the hell do they think this will ever be enforced?



(Hint: it won't) https://t.co/bUh155rJf4 — Rob Reiner’s Sweaty A** Cheeks (@DarthBubba87) July 14, 2025

We like that they're so open about their agenda.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant, after all.

But sure, the right are the Nazis https://t.co/pSQ4XspR0W — James (@james_of_hoenn) July 14, 2025

Advertisement

Leftists will continue to insist that's true with a straight face.

The hypocrisy and double standards of leftists never ceases to amaze me. https://t.co/KoyPRnCnGV — Bill O' Sale (@Airedalite) July 14, 2025

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards whatsoever.

Wait, aren't *we* supposed to be the fascist Nazi bigots? https://t.co/cxVAqKniDJ — Anti-Islam Catholic Zionist ✝🇺🇸❤️🇮🇱✡ (@looking_meet) July 14, 2025

That's what they keep telling us.

this is what almost every leftist believes in BTW https://t.co/H71ioPnwmD — Nice Toast™ (@NiceToastTM) July 14, 2025

Some of them are just dumb enough to say the quiet part out loud.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



