HOO BOY: Redditor Posts About Left's 'Project 2029' and It's Nothing but a Fascist's Fantasy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 14, 2025
ImgFlip

A couple of weeks ago, the Left announced it was creating its own agenda to mirror 'Project 2025' -- the electoral boogeyman they tried scaring voters with.

Despite the fact that President Trump said he had no plans to implement 'Project 2025,' that was the narrative throughout the election cycle.

Redditors chimed in with their own vision for 2029, and it's as fascist and fanatical as you'd imagine:

'Food is illegal.'

Yeah, under communism, people do often starve.

Morons.

The police.

Who they plan on defunding.

Because they're morons.

Totes.

Maybe they can get the Democratic Party's approval rating into the single digits.

Let us know how that works out for ya, Lefties.

This writer is glad she wasn't the only one who caught that Freudian slip.

Heh.

Remember when they screamed Mike Pence was gonna put gays in camps?

Good times.

We like that they're so open about their agenda.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant, after all.

Leftists will continue to insist that's true with a straight face.

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards whatsoever.

That's what they keep telling us.

Some of them are just dumb enough to say the quiet part out loud.

