Democratic ‘Thinkers’ Already Plotting Project 2029

Project 2025 was one of the major bogeymen of the Kamala Harris campaign, but we don't think we've heard President Donald Trump mention it ever since he was elected. He had his own platform — Agenda 47 — which he laid out very clearly on the campaign trail, and he's been sticking to it.

As we reported earlier, conservatives are begging Democrats to take Sen. Chris Murphy's advice and look at emulating Zohan Mamdani's mayoral campaign: "We’d probably win a lot more elections," he said. This comes at the same time House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries is telling Mamdani to tone it back a bit with the "globalize the intifada" talk.

The New York Times reports that a group of Democratic "thinkers" is working on a new agenda for the Left, cleverly called Project 2029. The thing is, we all know it will be simply doubling down on all of the 80-20 issues that Democrats now find themselves on the losing side of.

NEWS: A group of Democratic thinkers are plotting to lay out a new agenda for the left.



They’re called it Project 2029.



Comes in middle of raging Democratic debate: whether the party needs better ideas or just better salesmanship to succeed in 2028. https://t.co/8hCRZVJNZ7 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 30, 2025

It needs better ideas. But even ousted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is scolding the DNC for not forcing out the old moderate placeholders and bringing in fresh new thinkers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "Don’t run candidates who suck and be surprised that they lose," is his advice to the party.

So, who are these thinkers, and what's to make us believe they just think the messaging is off and they need to spend tens of millions on learning the "syntax" of white men?

Jake Sullivan and Neera Tanden. Incredible. https://t.co/6NWsYNj5HZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2025

They should've titled it operation holy shit how do we get out from under concealing Biden's cognitive decline to the country. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2025

With a stable, thoughtful, collaborative figure like Tanden at the helm I don’t see how they could go wrong. I mean, she only had to delete a few years’ worth of insane tweets before her OMB director confirmation hearings. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) June 30, 2025

“Project 2029” as in this is the 2029th time they’ve tried to rebrand the exact same far-left policies as something new and less destructive. https://t.co/Swiak0syj5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 30, 2025

"New idea" #1: Call it something else.



Heritage Foundation is bound to write their own Project 2029. When they do, the Dems will be in a snit about the confusion, and the DNC will have to spend $5 million to rebrand that nonsense.



On second thought, don't ever change, Dems. — Pat Hingle's Dog (@SilentUser123) June 30, 2025

Just sad now. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 30, 2025

Is that debate really raging? I’ve not heard a single democrat leader propose a new policy or change to existing ones. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) June 30, 2025

Americans voted overwhelmingly for mass deportations. Democrats are using the courts to fly Venezuelan gang members back to the United States, where they were living illegally.

So it's an admission that the Dems are going to lose in the mid-terms? — R T (@RDog861) June 30, 2025

They just need a new marketing brochure and a good podcast, they'll be fine! — Russell Trahan (@RusticRuss) June 30, 2025

So they're taking the 2020 strategy that they already enacted, which was so unpopular that it put Republicans in control now, and they're copying Republicans on their branding.



They're still the party of failed ideas and no innovation. — Common Sense (@SensibleSimio) June 30, 2025

*Looks at list of thinkers*



Yeah, that's the same group of people that's been running the party for decades. Nothing new here. — Psychic War Veteran (@post_punk_dude) June 30, 2025

Neera Tanden and Jake Sullivan know what the left really wants: neoliberalism with another new name. — Potentially Trevor Walker (@ConditorCancri) June 30, 2025

I thought they were doing Abundance? Is that already dead — Jack Burton (@GordonTurkey) June 30, 2025

Dump the communist Jew haters and maybe you might win by 2032 but don't hold your breath. — KathieMom11 (@Kathiemom11) June 30, 2025

What's sad is there's a large proportion of the replies complaining that Neera Tanden, Jake Sullivan, et. al. aren't left-wingers at all. Sullivan's a war criminal, and the Democrats made it clear what they want by nominating Zohran Mamdani.

