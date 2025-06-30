VIP
Democratic ‘Thinkers’ Already Plotting Project 2029

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 30, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Project 2025 was one of the major bogeymen of the Kamala Harris campaign, but we don't think we've heard President Donald Trump mention it ever since he was elected. He had his own platform — Agenda 47 — which he laid out very clearly on the campaign trail, and he's been sticking to it.

As we reported earlier, conservatives are begging Democrats to take Sen. Chris Murphy's advice and look at emulating Zohan Mamdani's mayoral campaign: "We’d probably win a lot more elections," he said. This comes at the same time House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries is telling Mamdani to tone it back a bit with the "globalize the intifada" talk.

The New York Times reports that a group of Democratic "thinkers" is working on a new agenda for the Left, cleverly called Project 2029. The thing is, we all know it will be simply doubling down on all of the 80-20 issues that Democrats now find themselves on the losing side of.

It needs better ideas. But even ousted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is scolding the DNC for not forcing out the old moderate placeholders and bringing in fresh new thinkers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "Don’t run candidates who suck and be surprised that they lose," is his advice to the party.

So, who are these thinkers, and what's to make us believe they just think the messaging is off and they need to spend tens of millions on learning the "syntax" of white men?

Americans voted overwhelmingly for mass deportations. Democrats are using the courts to fly Venezuelan gang members back to the United States, where they were living illegally.

What's sad is there's a large proportion of the replies complaining that Neera Tanden, Jake Sullivan, et. al. aren't left-wingers at all. Sullivan's a war criminal, and the Democrats made it clear what they want by nominating Zohran Mamdani.

***

