Ousted Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Touts Mamdani’s Mayoral Nom Win in ‘Told You So’ Moment on MSNBC

Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg ran to MSNBC to tell three of his fellow Democrats ‘I told you so!’ Hogg was ousted by the DNC for pushing that old-school incumbent Democrats should be primaried to make way for young, radical candidates. Now, Zohran Mamdani has trounced a crusty Dem like that in a primary, and it’s time to gloat.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Fresh off being ousted from the DNC, David Hogg scolds the Democrat party with lessons they need to learn from commie Mamdani's primary win:



"Don’t run candidates who suck and be surprised that they lose."



“It’s the economy stupid!" pic.twitter.com/GUGFy5zKH6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

three of these 4 are idiots, maybe all 4 but I do not know the XX.. — txpas (@tegepastx1) June 29, 2025

Moron alerts ‼️ all of them @DNC look at those creepy mthrfkrs — Crypto C₳rdano (@Crypto__Cardano) June 29, 2025

Yes, everyone in that clip is a Democrat.

Posters admit that despite Hogg’s track record of being wrong on every subject, he’s correct in his assessment of why Cuomo lost. He’s still wrong about Mamdani being the answer, though.

As much as I don’t like him… he’s got some points.



They ran Cuomo — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) June 29, 2025

Zohran just spews empty promises. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) June 29, 2025

The democrats have proven they suck at economics. Promising free stuff wasn’t in my Econ 101 class. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) June 29, 2025

But hes promising stuff they can't afford. The economy stupid — Hey JUDE (@HeyJUDE65796242) June 29, 2025

Sorry but Socialism/Communism hasn’t worked anywhere. — Linda Laue (@LindaLaue) June 29, 2025

It never will. New York City voters want to solve their economic problems by doing even more of what caused those problems in the first place.

Of course, we must pause for a moment and let posters laugh at the ridiculousness of MSNBC's Eugene Daniels.

How can you take Afro dude seriously? bahahaha who the fck is this guy and what basement podcast did he drag up from…😂😭 — Paul (@PaulNix324243) June 29, 2025

This guy looks like he's straight off the set of "Coming to America." Is he trying to bring the jheri curl back? — J D (@Redslay) June 29, 2025

Daniels is a ‘journalist’ whose one-year term as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) is almost up.

Commenters wonder why Hogg is still with the Democrat Party after how it treated him.

You'd think that a guy who was removed from his duly elected position by a political party, the sole reason being that he wasn't brown or a woman, would have learned a lesson about what the aforementioned party is all about. Yet here he is telling them to go harder. — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) June 29, 2025

Advertisement

“It’s the economy stupid!"



Straight outta James (snakehead) Carville and George Stepoaufulness (sp?) from 1992. From before he was born no doubt. — Dennis Collins (@Luscombepilot) June 29, 2025

Hogg is taking over the Carville shtick.. interesting 😂 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) June 29, 2025

Hogg as the new James Carville? All he needs to do is shave his head, develop severe drinking habits, and keep saying stupid stuff on TV. He’s already a third of the way there.