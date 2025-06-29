Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
Ousted Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Touts Mamdani’s Mayoral Nom Win in ‘Told You So’ Moment on MSNBC

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg ran to MSNBC to tell three of his fellow Democrats ‘I told you so!’ Hogg was ousted by the DNC for pushing that old-school incumbent Democrats should be primaried to make way for young, radical candidates. Now, Zohran Mamdani has trounced a crusty Dem like that in a primary, and it’s time to gloat.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Yes, everyone in that clip is a Democrat.

Posters admit that despite Hogg’s track record of being wrong on every subject, he’s correct in his assessment of why Cuomo lost. He’s still wrong about Mamdani being the answer, though.

It never will. New York City voters want to solve their economic problems by doing even more of what caused those problems in the first place.

Of course, we must pause for a moment and let posters laugh at the ridiculousness of MSNBC's Eugene Daniels.

Daniels is a ‘journalist’ whose one-year term as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) is almost up.

Commenters wonder why Hogg is still with the Democrat Party after how it treated him.

Hogg as the new James Carville? All he needs to do is shave his head, develop severe drinking habits, and keep saying stupid stuff on TV. He’s already a third of the way there.

