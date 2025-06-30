Be Our Guest: Chris Murphy Doubles Down on Dems Emulating NYC's Commie Mayoral Candidate

Democrats never learn, do they?

Despite getting their rear ends handed to them in the last election, they've decided the solution is not to moderate and be less radical but to embrace full-blown communism.

Don't believe us?

Ask Chris Murphy, who thinks emulating Zohran Mamdani is the way the Democrats will win more campaigns:

Chris Murphy: The Democrat party should look at emulating Mamdani’s campaign — “We’d probably win a lot more elections." pic.twitter.com/dUchzi2HDr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

Do this.

Mamdani won rich white voters but lost lower-income and minority voters in massive numbers.

Emulate him all day.

“ Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake” NB — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) June 30, 2025

Napoleon Bonaparte was a brilliant man.

They could learn a lot but they keep Stalin. — Dungeon Master (@lilgoomba911) June 30, 2025

Heh.

The Democrats want to go full on communist party. At this point, they have nothing to lose. 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/S1Rlh4kp3Z — Bruce Lee (@weardown) June 30, 2025

Except every election going forward.

Which we're totally fine with.

Please keep on eith the socialist/ communist talking points. If you think 21% approval rating are too high, keep it up 😂😂😂 — tisme (@Tismeimback) June 30, 2025

They're aiming for those single-digit approval ratings.

Our sentiments exactly.

Yes, please learn all you can from Mamdani. Emulate him in all ways. That'll win you all kinds of elections, you s**t-weasel. https://t.co/Cs16uSPIby — Tom Knighton-Absolutely Foul (@TheTomKnighton) June 30, 2025

This writer chuckled cause that's the perfect description of Murphy.

Chris Murphy.



Illiterate when it comes to reading intelligence reports AND election results https://t.co/QLWoonKiRl — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 30, 2025

We are not surprised by this.

Good luck wth that https://t.co/LAbknaMu9g — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) June 30, 2025

All the luck in the world.

They're gonna need it.

Pollsters said Democrats lost in 2024 due in part to "radical" policies. So, you think Dems would win more if they were more like a socialist candidate, @ChrisMurphyCT? https://t.co/MdVHZ2ZUMO — Chris Woodward (@ReporterChrisW) June 30, 2025

He sure does.

Murphy isn't too bright.

Chris Murphy is a Republican psyop? https://t.co/Rzb33n7HpP — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) June 30, 2025

Would he be doing anything different if he actually was?

It's funnier every time we watch it.

Lol. I 100% support this idea.



Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake 😈 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 30, 2025

Our lips are sealed.

Murphy thinks communism is a winner. Ask the Soviet Union. https://t.co/a0IeoXmJxl — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 30, 2025

The Left has ignored the warnings of people who lived under communism for years because they undermined the Left's agenda.

Yes, Democrats should admit they're Communists.



That's a winner, Chris.



This has to be coming from his new young gf that he left his wife and kids for ... https://t.co/UmU0qkageX — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 30, 2025

Oof.

Absolutely brutal.