Be Our Guest: Chris Murphy Doubles Down on Dems Emulating NYC's Commie Mayoral Candidate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on June 30, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrats never learn, do they?

Despite getting their rear ends handed to them in the last election, they've decided the solution is not to moderate and be less radical but to embrace full-blown communism.

Don't believe us?

Ask Chris Murphy, who thinks emulating Zohran Mamdani is the way the Democrats will win more campaigns:

Do this.

Mamdani won rich white voters but lost lower-income and minority voters in massive numbers.

Emulate him all day.

Napoleon Bonaparte was a brilliant man.

Heh.

Except every election going forward.

Which we're totally fine with.

They're aiming for those single-digit approval ratings.

Our sentiments exactly.

This writer chuckled cause that's the perfect description of Murphy.

We are not surprised by this.

All the luck in the world.

They're gonna need it.

He sure does.

Murphy isn't too bright.

Would he be doing anything different if he actually was?

It's funnier every time we watch it.

Our lips are sealed.

The Left has ignored the warnings of people who lived under communism for years because they undermined the Left's agenda.

Oof.

Absolutely brutal.

