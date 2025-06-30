New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two...
Hakeem Jeffries Schools NYC's Socialist Star Mamdani on 'Intifada' Gaffe as Dems Scramble to Save Face

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Even Hakeem Jeffries knows the whole intifada talk is hurting the entire Democratic Party and he is demanding the Dems NYC Mayoral candidate walk it back. 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on socialist presumptive Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani to clarify his position on the use of the phrase, “Globalize the intifada.”

A staunch critic of Israel, Mamdani went viral earlier this month during an interview with the Bulwark  for describing the phrase “Globalize the intifada” as an adage that reflects the “desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

The leading House Dem is urging the New York socialist to explain his refusal to condemn the chant, which has been associated with violent uprisings against Israel. 

“Globalizing the intifada, by way of example, is not an acceptable phrasing,” Jeffries (D-NY) told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. The term “intifada” means uprising.


“He’s going to have to clarify his position on that as he moves forward,” the Brooklyn Democrat continued. “With respect to the Jewish communities that I represent, I think our nominee is going to have to convince folks that he is prepared to aggressively address the rise in antisemitism in the city of New York, which has been an unacceptable development.”

Bootleg Obama probably agrees with him, but he is just smart enough to not say it aloud. 

Mamdani should also never be a candidate. 

You love to see it.

Wake up before it's too late. 

He meant what he said and people living in reality know exactly what he meant.

He's made his beliefs crystal clear. 

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAKEEM JEFFRIES ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN

