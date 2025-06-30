Hakeem Jeffries Schools NYC's Socialist Star Mamdani on 'Intifada' Gaffe as Dems Scramble to Save Face

Even Hakeem Jeffries knows the whole intifada talk is hurting the entire Democratic Party and he is demanding the Dems NYC Mayoral candidate walk it back.

Top House Dem Hakeem Jeffries demands socialist Zohran Mamdani ‘clarify’ his defense of ‘intifada’ chant https://t.co/oayEvedFnu pic.twitter.com/wi9AdkpJOa — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2025

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on socialist presumptive Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani to clarify his position on the use of the phrase, “Globalize the intifada.” A staunch critic of Israel, Mamdani went viral earlier this month during an interview with the Bulwark for describing the phrase “Globalize the intifada” as an adage that reflects the “desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.” The leading House Dem is urging the New York socialist to explain his refusal to condemn the chant, which has been associated with violent uprisings against Israel. “Globalizing the intifada, by way of example, is not an acceptable phrasing,” Jeffries (D-NY) told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. The term “intifada” means uprising.

“He’s going to have to clarify his position on that as he moves forward,” the Brooklyn Democrat continued. “With respect to the Jewish communities that I represent, I think our nominee is going to have to convince folks that he is prepared to aggressively address the rise in antisemitism in the city of New York, which has been an unacceptable development.”

Even bootleg Obama doesn't like him https://t.co/9YqbLgd2T2 — Frank 🇺🇸 (@WrkClsHero) June 30, 2025

Bootleg Obama probably agrees with him, but he is just smart enough to not say it aloud.

Not sure how one “clarifies” this particular chant. We all know what it means & it should never be spoken by a candidate running for any office in the USA. https://t.co/Om9zFDKgzO — Vicki (@scvic_travels) June 30, 2025

Mamdani should also never be a candidate.

This guy is going to get elected so hard. He is to the left of DeBlasio and Adams by a country mile. If people thought NYC was a cesspool now, just wait. https://t.co/yOiHrjWjYn — Malcom Smith🥞 (@prudencejiggles) June 30, 2025

You love to see it.

Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and Conservatives — it’s time to wake up. Zohran Mamdani refuses to condemn the word ‘Intifada’ because he’s afraid of upsetting his radical base. That should concern every New Yorker. https://t.co/4DZZMuil9w — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲 (@LattinaBrown) June 30, 2025

Wake up before it's too late.

We know exactly what it means and so does he, worldwide call for the slaughter of Jews — DCLawyer 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚖️✡️ (@Zuk_DC) June 30, 2025

He meant what he said and people living in reality know exactly what he meant.

Woah you know it's bad when Hakeem Jeffries says something about the Communist in New York....... https://t.co/JkFKbL5YZi — TrendTorchQ (@mendozamicah17) June 30, 2025

He's already clarified it and he lied by saying it just means a struggle. He knows what it really means and so does everybody else. — Bama Chan (@HeardChanda) June 30, 2025

He's made his beliefs crystal clear.