DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets a RUDE Awakening

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on February 16, 2025
Twitchy

Wait ... Trump is dumping people who illegally entered our country into random countries they have no connection to? SAY IT AIN'T SO. Sort of like how the Biden administration dumped thousands of illegals into cities all around our country they had no connection to?

The horror.

How dare Trump do such a thing? *eye roll*

Pretty sure Americans don't GAF what this guy wants to call it. If a person entered illegally it's time for them to go.

Hey, we're not the only ones saying it:

Yup.

Oof. Nice try though, bro.

Seeing a pattern here.

He actually responded to this one:

Wait, what? They FELT like they have a connection? That's totally different then. 

OH WAIT, no.

Dude.

Seriously.

He's not convincing anyone.

