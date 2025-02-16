DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets a RUDE Awakening

Wait ... Trump is dumping people who illegally entered our country into random countries they have no connection to? SAY IT AIN'T SO. Sort of like how the Biden administration dumped thousands of illegals into cities all around our country they had no connection to?

The horror.

How dare Trump do such a thing? *eye roll*

This is insane. The US government is dumping Asian and African families and children in random countries that they have no connection to. Dumping, not "deporting." Deportation implies the return of a person to their home country. This is treating people like toxic waste. pic.twitter.com/xt6z1sf0H3 — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) February 14, 2025

Pretty sure Americans don't GAF what this guy wants to call it. If a person entered illegally it's time for them to go.

Hey, we're not the only ones saying it:

Sounds like the UN and all those other NGO’s down there funneling people up here for the last four years are going to need to do some reverse engineering.



And I’m not paying for it this time. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) February 15, 2025

Yup.

Sort of like the Biden administration did when they dropped illegal migrants into small towns across the midwest? GTFO of here. — Mostly Peaceful Michael (@MichaelMercerX) February 15, 2025

Actually, “deportation” simply means to remove a person from THIS country.

Nothing about sending them to their point of origin is implied in that word. — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) February 16, 2025

Oof. Nice try though, bro.

Boo hoo 😭



Were you concerned when the Biden regime was encouraging people to walk across Mexico to come into the United States ILLEGALLY ? — El Americano (@rivera4schools) February 14, 2025

Seeing a pattern here.

They also have no connection to the USA. Why were they dumped here? — Noumenon (@fourthcritique) February 14, 2025

He actually responded to this one:

They weren't dumped. They came specifically because they felt they did have a connection. — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) February 14, 2025

Wait, what? They FELT like they have a connection? That's totally different then.

OH WAIT, no.

Dude.

They "felt"? Dude, you're a grown man -- just listen to yourself. — Teri (@TeriChristoph) February 16, 2025

Seriously.

He's not convincing anyone.

