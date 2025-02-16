Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Posted and Then Deleted Link to Suspected Murderer’s Defense Fund...
Nothing to Crow About: Munich-Crashing Colorado Democrat Fancies Himself as the ‘Voice of...
Heir Power: The Reason JD Vance Is Unique Among Recent Vice Presidents
Dem Strategist Says Trump Sounds Like a 90s Democrat Who Stole His Party’s...
Rantin’ Raskin: Democrat Breathlessly Claims Musk and DOGE Are Cover for Trump Fraud...
Hogg at the Trough: Dem’s Vice Chair Reportedly Using New Position to Gorge...
VIP
Admiral Apologizes to All of Europe for the Embarrassment That Is JD Vance
School Official Goes on Rant About 250 Years of Mediocre White Men
Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Pr...
New York Times Correspondent Calls AP As ‘Straight As They Come’
VIP
Allie Beth Stuckey Weighs in on How to Respond to the Announcement of...
He Had a Pen and Phone: Enjoy This Flashback of Obama Saying He...

'They CROSSED the Line': SAVAGE Post Explains Point-By-VICIOUS-POINT How Democrats Have EARNED Trump 2.0

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 16, 2025
Meme

Democrats are in a world of hurt.

They don't know if they should wind their butts or scratch their watches, and honestly, it's glorious. Beautiful. Amazing. Wonderful. That may sound mean, and we've even seen a few on the Right starting to feel sorry for the Left, but when you think about everything they put this country through for their own POWER ... they have this coming and so much more.

Advertisement

Yeah, we're big meanies that way. Our bad.

Christian Heiens let loose on the Democrats - he makes us look like pussy cats. 

Take a look:

His post continues:

They crossed the line when they burned down our cities, tore down our monuments, and rewrote our history.

They crossed the line when they decided to tell an entire generation of young white men that they were the root of all evil. 

They crossed the line when they cheered on the attempted assassination of my President.

It took me five years, but the message was finally received. There are no lines left.

Democrats are evil and I’m tired of pretending otherwise. I hate these people and want to see them completely and utterly destroyed.

They will get theirs.

As we've said so many times before, DAMN SON.

Democrats made it personal.

Sorry, not sorry.

Heh.

They've gone from 'elections have consequences, deal with it' to 'OMG TRUMP IS A DICTATOR AND ELON MUSK IS A NAZI' in a blink of an eye.

Recommended

Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, when you look at this list they really just soft of self-destructed but HEY, if they want to blame Trump for winning in 2024, we'll allow it. 

==========================================================================

Related:

Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp

JD Vance's KICK-A*S Speech in Munich TRIGGERS Chris Murphy SO MUCH He Gets All Paranoid in Bizarre Thread

Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE

DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women for Years

NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About Trump/Gov Tesla Contract (Watch)

==========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp
Sam J.
This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Brett T.
Nothing to Crow About: Munich-Crashing Colorado Democrat Fancies Himself as the ‘Voice of America’
Warren Squire
Heir Power: The Reason JD Vance Is Unique Among Recent Vice Presidents
Warren Squire
Dem Strategist Says Trump Sounds Like a 90s Democrat Who Stole His Party’s Message and Verbiage
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp Sam J.
Advertisement