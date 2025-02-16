'They CROSSED the Line': SAVAGE Post Explains Point-By-VICIOUS-POINT How Democrats Have EARNED Trump 2.0

Democrats are in a world of hurt.

They don't know if they should wind their butts or scratch their watches, and honestly, it's glorious. Beautiful. Amazing. Wonderful. That may sound mean, and we've even seen a few on the Right starting to feel sorry for the Left, but when you think about everything they put this country through for their own POWER ... they have this coming and so much more.

Yeah, we're big meanies that way. Our bad.

Christian Heiens let loose on the Democrats - he makes us look like pussy cats.

Take a look:

They crossed the line when they pushed for child mutilation.



They crossed the line when they called for throwing people in prison during COVID.



They crossed the line when they hijacked every institution in this country and converted them into ideological weapons.



They… https://t.co/eUWZFEdsvk — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) February 16, 2025

His post continues:

They crossed the line when they burned down our cities, tore down our monuments, and rewrote our history. They crossed the line when they decided to tell an entire generation of young white men that they were the root of all evil. They crossed the line when they cheered on the attempted assassination of my President. It took me five years, but the message was finally received. There are no lines left. Democrats are evil and I’m tired of pretending otherwise. I hate these people and want to see them completely and utterly destroyed. They will get theirs.

As we've said so many times before, DAMN SON.

Democrats made it personal.

Sorry, not sorry.

💯 I listen to this to relax. pic.twitter.com/gU8mkwyPfy — Charles Keller (@wegotthishit) February 16, 2025

Heh.

There's no way to reason with such malicious people, only disempower them — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) February 16, 2025

They've gone from 'elections have consequences, deal with it' to 'OMG TRUMP IS A DICTATOR AND ELON MUSK IS A NAZI' in a blink of an eye.

Those people were in the process of normalizing pedophilia by rebranding it as "minor attracted persons" — spider (@spider1667) February 16, 2025

Yeah, when you look at this list they really just soft of self-destructed but HEY, if they want to blame Trump for winning in 2024, we'll allow it.

